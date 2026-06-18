The Czech Republic fails to secure its first win at the World Cup in North America. Following their opening loss to South Korea, the Europeans could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against South Africa in Atlanta in a lackluster match.

Lots of fight, little flair: The match between the Czech Republic and South Africa ends in a draw

Michal Sadilek gave the Czech Republic the lead as early as the 6th minute, but South Africa equalized in the 83rd minute on a penalty kick converted by Teboho Mokoena. Despite having only one point each, both teams still have a chance to advance to the knockout round ahead of their final group stage match.