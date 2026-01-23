Fake reviews, businesses being blackmailed, and criticism being quietly deleted are no longer the exception. The stars on Google Maps no longer reflect what you might think. That’s when you’re better off trusting your gut.

Here's what it's all about Google stars are often fake or bought—a high average rating doesn't mean much.

You'd be better off reading the specific negative reviews and seeing how many there are.

When in doubt, trust your gut feeling more than the average star rating. Summary created with

You're out and about, feeling hungry, and open Google Maps. A nearby restaurant pops up. 4.8 stars from over 300 reviews. “It must be good,” you think, and go inside. Two hours later, you wonder how that rating could have happened.

The 4.8 rating you rely on is more contested today than ever before. Last year, Google blocked or deleted approximately 292 million reviews and 13 million business profiles worldwide because they were fake or manipulated. These are no longer isolated cases—they’re a flood. And it’s affecting businesses in Switzerland, too.

When the Stars Become Weapons

It’s no longer uncommon for small business owners to be blackmailed with bad reviews. Criminal gangs flood Google profiles overnight with a dozen scathing one-star reviews, all from accounts belonging to complete strangers. Shortly afterward, a message arrives via WhatsApp demanding payment. Only then will the reviews disappear. Tradespeople and restaurants are particularly targeted, as their business comes almost entirely through Google searches. One in five businesses has already been pressured with threats of negative reviews, and the trend is on the rise.

For foreign businesses, you're now seeing this note under the review more and more often. Google

Even good grades aren't always real

But it works the other way around, too. Some restaurant owners serve a free dessert in exchange for a five-star rating. Others simply pay for reviews. And in Germany, an entire industry has sprung up around review removal. Lawyers file requests on behalf of businesses to have unwelcome criticism taken down. So a pristine 4.8 rating can also mean that someone has done a thorough cleanup.

In Switzerland, removing these reviews is significantly more difficult. Because freedom of expression is highly valued here, businesses can only challenge a review by invoking the right to privacy or competition law—and that is a time-consuming and expensive process. Paradoxically, this is an advantage for users. Swiss profiles are less likely to be embellished than German ones.

In the end, maybe it helps to be willing to leave some gaps

Other countries are now taking a tougher stance on the issue. Starting in April 2026, Italy will require proof—such as a receipt—for every review to confirm that the reviewer was actually at the location. And in Germany, Google now displays which businesses have reviews deleted, which has promptly led to a public hunt for so-called “deletion kings.”

Until such rules take effect in Switzerland, the best advice remains an old-fashioned one: Dare to book without a safety net sometimes. Go to that restaurant with the somewhat sparse online reviews; try the hair salon around the corner without studying every star rating first. Sometimes a 3.9 with an honest owner is the better choice than a perfectly polished 4.9, and your gut feeling often picks up on that faster than any algorithm.

How to Read Reviews Correctly Read the one- and two-star reviews first , because they’re often more revealing than the “Everything’s great” praise. If there’s specific information there about long wait times or cold food, that’s more valuable than any top rating.

, because they’re often more revealing than the “Everything’s great” praise. If there’s specific information there about long wait times or cold food, that’s more valuable than any top rating. Look out for telltale signs : a large number of extreme reviews posted on a single day, reviews written in English for a local village business, or accounts with no photo and no history are signs of fake reviews.

: a large number of extreme reviews posted on a single day, reviews written in English for a local village business, or accounts with no photo and no history are signs of fake reviews. The number of reviews carries more weight at than the average. A 4.3 based on 800 votes is more reliable than a perfect 5.0 based on just twelve.

than the average. A 4.3 based on 800 votes is more reliable than a perfect 5.0 based on just twelve. Ignore isolated outbursts of anger . Anyone who gets worked up over the hours of operation or a waitress who isn't smiling says more about themselves than about the restaurant.

. Anyone who gets worked up over the hours of operation or a waitress who isn't smiling says more about themselves than about the restaurant. When in doubt, ask real people. A recommendation from neighbors, coworkers, or family is better than any anonymous profile. Summary created with