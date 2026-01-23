Anyone in Washington who wants to watch World Cup games must register with a company that uses AI to analyze voter data. The company is run by Trump’s former digital strategist. And FIFA President Gianni Infantino calls the whole thing an “extraordinary partnership.”

FIFA Under Fire All you want to do is watch soccer, but your data is flowing straight to Trump

Here's what it's all about FIFA is running its World Cup fan zone in Washington in collaboration with Trump's anniversary organization, "Freedom 250."

The company is owned by Trump's former digital strategist, Brad Parscale, who uses AI to analyze personal data for targeted voter outreach and does not disclose what happens to fans' data.

Due to this partnership and other favors granted to Trump, the organization Fair Square has filed a complaint with the IOC against Gianni Infantino, who is accused of violating political neutrality. Summary created with

The setting could hardly be more symbolic. Between the Lincoln Memorial and the Capitol, the World Cup matches are being shown on giant screens. The FIFA Fan Zone on the National Mall in Washington is free, family-friendly, and features food stands and interactive activities. It’s the kind of public celebration the world soccer federation hopes for at its first World Cup on U.S. soil since 1994. However, anyone who registers for the event online is not only sharing their data with FIFA but also with a company whose business model involves turning personal data into voter profiles.

The fan zone in Washington is intended to bring soccer fans together. Getty Images

From the Soccer Festival to the Database

This is made possible by the event’s partner, Freedom 250—the organization that U.S. President Donald Trump established for the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, which, contrary to his original plans, he has aligned not along nonpartisan lines but entirely with the MAGA agenda. Democrats in the House of Representatives consider the organization’s activities to be illegal and unconstitutional. A 55-page investigative report by the relevant committee is titled “From Vanity to Madness.”

Digital registration for the fan zone is handled by Campaign Nucleus, as first reported by the *Washington Examiner* and investigated in detail by the *FAZ*. Journalists from the *Daily Caller* put this to the test. They registered for the event and received a ticket stamped “Powered by Nucleus,” sent from one of the company’s email addresses. On site, no one seems to be seriously checking the tickets; some visitors report that they entered the grounds without registering at all. However, anyone who does register will have their email address and phone number added to the database of a campaign service provider.

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Who's behind all this?

Campaign Nucleus is owned by Brad Parscale. And that name sets off alarm bells among privacy advocates. Parscale was the digital strategist behind Trump’s 2016 and 2020 election campaigns. In the first of those campaigns, he worked with Cambridge Analytica, the company that harvested the Facebook data of 87 million users without their consent in order to target voters with tailored advertising. To this day, the scandal is considered a cautionary tale of what happens when personal data falls into the wrong hands.

After the storming of the Capitol, Parscale briefly distanced himself from the Trump camp, founded Campaign Nucleus, and rejoined the team in 2024. His company sees itself as a command center for political campaigns. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze large datasets, identify “swing voters,” and automatically send tailored messages. In the 2024 election cycle alone, the company is said to have earned over two million dollars from contracts with the Trump camp and the Republicans.

When asked by the *FAZ*, the company declined to say exactly what happens to the soccer fans’ data. It simply stated that it takes data protection seriously and complies with legal and contractual requirements. Whether FIFA knew who it was partnering with before finalizing the agreement also remained unanswered.

Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Brad Parscale. Getty Images

Infantino Faces Pressure to Explain Himself

For FIFA, the scandal is more than just a PR problem. According to its own bylaws, the organization is bound to political neutrality, and its president, Gianni Infantino, publicly promotes the fan zone as the result of an “extraordinary partnership with Freedom 250.” “While America celebrates its anniversary,” he enthuses, “the World Cup demonstrates soccer’s power to bring the world together.”

The British human rights organization Fair Square sees it differently. It filed a complaint against Infantino with the International Olympic Committee this week. The FIFA president has been an IOC member since 2020 and, upon his induction, took an oath to uphold the Olympic Charter, including the principle of neutrality. Fair Square lists five clear violations: from Infantino’s statement that Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, to the FIFA Peace Prize created specifically for the U.S. president, to the red cap bearing the inscription “45-47” that Infantino wore in public. The promotion of the fan zone, including data collection, is also among the allegations. Fair Square founder Nick McGeehan calls it “yet another blatant, shameless breach of the rules.”

A similar complaint has been pending with FIFA’s own Ethics Committee since December, supported by the Norwegian Football Association and about 50 members of the European Parliament. There has been no word from this committee since then. That is likely one reason why Fair Square is now taking the detour through the IOC. Its Ethics Commission handles complaints confidentially, but in theory, the committee can expel members who violate the Charter.

The fan zone on the National Mall will remain open until the World Cup final on July 19. After that, the screens will be taken down and the food stands will be removed. The fans’ data, however, will remain where it is. And no one outside of Campaign Nucleus knows what will happen to it.