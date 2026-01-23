A calculation error in Amazon's billing system resulted in customers receiving astronomically high bills. One of them even exceeded the company's entire market capitalization.

At first glance, this bill is enough to take your breath away.

Here's what it's all about A calculation error in Amazon's billing system resulted in customers receiving completely absurd bills in mid-July.

A Reddit user received a bill for 7 trillion dollars, more than double Amazon's market capitalization.

Amazon has since given the all-clear, fixed the error, and clarified that the amounts do not reflect actual costs. Summary created with

Bills are rarely a source of joy. But bills totaling several billion dollars—when you were actually expecting just a few centimes—are sure to get your heart racing. That’s exactly what happened in mid-July to some customers of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud division.

In their distress, many affected users sought solace on the X platform, where they posted their bills. One user shared an email in which AWS politely informed him that he had exceeded his monthly cap of $10—by about $14 billion. Another user had set his limit at a whopping $31.50 and, according to AWS, could expect costs of over $110 billion.

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When 1.5 billion was still a bargain

Bill Radjewski, operator of the website CollegeFootballData.com, was hit particularly hard. As he told *Wired* magazine, he normally pays no more than $0.02 per month. The new estimate: just under $1.5 billion. A surcharge that would blow even the most generous savings plans out of the water.

But that was still harmless. A Reddit user posted a calculation totaling more than 7 trillion dollars—that is, 7,000 billion. That’s more than double Amazon’s total market capitalization. The company is currently valued at around 2.69 trillion dollars.

Reddit

AWS Gives the All-Clear

Amazon responded quickly and also announced via X that there were issues with the global “Billing and Cost Management Console.” Estimated costs and usage data were reportedly affected. An attempt to revert recent changes did not help at first. AWS therefore suspended the sending of invoices as a precautionary measure.

The message to the alarmed customers was clear: The amounts displayed did not reflect either actual usage or real costs, and there was nothing they could do. AWS has since fixed the error, and costs and user data are once again being reported correctly.

Amazon has not yet revealed what triggered the glitch or how such astronomical amounts came about. The issue affected invoices dated July 16 and 17. Anyone who received an email with similarly dizzying figures during this period can check the console to see if their charges have returned to a more reasonable level.