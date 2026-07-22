A calculation error in Amazon's cost calculator showed customers cost estimates in astronomical amounts. One of them even exceeded the company's entire market capitalization. No one had to pay.

At first glance, this cost estimate is enough to take your breath away.

Here's what it's all about A calculation error in Amazon's cost calculator showed customers completely absurd cost estimates in mid-July.

A Reddit user estimated the cost at $7 trillion, more than double Amazon's market capitalization.

Amazon has since given the all-clear, fixed the error, and clarified that the amounts do not reflect actual costs. Summary created with

Taking a look at your own cloud costs is rarely a pleasant experience. But a cost estimate in the range of several billion dollars—when you were actually expecting just a few centimes—is sure to really get your heart racing. That’s exactly what happened in mid-July to some customers of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud division.

In their distress, many affected users sought solace on the platform X, where they posted screenshots of their consoles. One user shared an email in which AWS politely informed him that he had exceeded his monthly limit of $10—by about $14 billion. Another user had set his limit to a whopping $31.50 and, according to AWS, could expect costs of over $110 billion.

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When 1.5 billion was still a bargain

Bill Radjewski, operator of the website CollegeFootballData.com, was hit particularly hard. As he told *Wired* magazine, he normally pays no more than $0.02 per month. The new estimate: just under $1.5 billion. A surcharge that would blow even the most generous savings plans out of the water.

But that was still harmless. One Reddit user showed a cost total of more than 7 trillion dollars—that is, 7,000 billion. That’s more than double Amazon’s total market capitalization. The company is currently valued at around 2.69 trillion dollars.

Reddit

AWS Gives the All-Clear

Amazon responded quickly and also reported via X that there were issues with the global “Billing and Cost Management Console.” Estimated costs and usage data were affected. An attempt to roll back recent changes did not help at first. AWS therefore paused the updating of the estimates to prevent the numbers from rising further and subsequently recalculated all the data.

The message to the alarmed customers was clear: The amounts displayed did not reflect actual usage or real costs, and there was nothing they could do. AWS has since fixed the error, and costs and user data are once again being reported correctly.

AWS has since identified the cause: A configuration change introduced an incorrect base price into the calculation of the estimates. One telling detail from Amazon’s own report is that while the internal alerts triggered immediately, they did not stop the calculation or wake up any engineers. It wasn’t until customers began voicing loud complaints four and a half hours later that the team sprang into action. Anyone who received an email with sky-high figures between July 16 and 17 can check the console to see if their costs have returned to a more reasonable level.

Note: An earlier version of this article referred to “invoices.” This applied exclusively to cost estimates and forecasts; actual invoices were not sent out. We clarified the text on July 23.