The first shared electric tricycles have been rolling through the streets of Denver for a few days now. They’re intended to make micromobility accessible to everyone. But in Switzerland of all places, they could end up making an old problem even worse.

Here's what it's all about Veo is launching North America's first shared electric tricycle in Denver, designed for older adults and people with limited mobility.

However, larger vehicles do not solve the core problem, because improperly parked scooters are a particular hindrance to blind people.

In Switzerland, a tricycle like this would be permitted starting in 2025, but in the shrinking rental market, it’s unlikely that any provider would invest in an expensive specialized fleet. Summary created with

Starting this week, oversized tricycles have been appearing on the streets of Denver—vehicles that, at first glance, bring back memories of childhood. The company Veo has deployed 50 of these electric vehicles throughout the city center and calls them North America’s first shared electric tricycles. You rent the “Rover” just like a regular rental scooter: unlock it with your cell phone, ride off, and then park it wherever you like. It travels at a maximum speed of 16 kilometers per hour—slightly faster than an ambitious jogger—and has baskets in the front and back, large enough for a week’s worth of groceries.

This very practice of “parking them just anywhere” has long been familiar here as well. Voi, Lime, Dott, and Bolt have long since deployed their two-wheeled scooters in Zurich, Basel, and Bern—and with them came the frustration over them blocking sidewalks and other pedestrian walkways. And now even larger vehicles are on the way?

The tricycle is designed to make shopping easy. I see

Why the Industry Is Suddenly Focusing on Seating

The tricycle isn’t a gimmick, but rather a logical response to a statistic that even surprised the providers themselves. At Veo, about 70 percent of all trips are already being made on vehicles with seats rather than on traditional stand-up scooters. According to a study conducted by the company, people aged 45 and older and those with physical limitations are nearly twice as likely to choose a seated model with a throttle.

That’s why Veo spent two years developing the Rover in collaboration with more than twenty organizations, ranging from disability advocacy groups to the American AARP, a retiree advocacy group. The result is a vehicle that doesn’t tip over, doesn’t need a kickstand, and can carry up to 45 kilograms of groceries or luggage. For older adults who currently have to get in a car for every errand, this is a promise worth taking seriously. And for an industry that, after years of operating at a loss, is finally seeking new customers, it seems to offer a way forward.

Not everyone has the same opportunities

So the idea is to ensure accessibility with the tricycles. However, the even larger vehicles could also counteract this. As blue News recently pointed out, scooters are often a nuisance, especially for blind people, because they are left parked across tactile paving, for example. The Swiss Federation of the Blind and Visually Impaired considers this careless parking to be one of the main problems with micromobility.

Whether the tricycles will make it to us, however, is another question entirely. Until now, shared e-scooters were legally classified as slow motorized bicycles: single-track, single-seat, with a top speed of 20 kilometers per hour, and permitted only on bike lanes and roads—never on sidewalks. A tricycle doesn’t fit into this category. For the past year, they have fallen under the new category for heavy motorized bicycles. This category is intended for three-wheeled cargo vehicles and electric rickshaws with up to 2,000 watts.

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Is it really worth it for the providers?

To make matters worse, the market as a whole is shrinking. Tier, the former market leader, has long since been absorbed by Dott. Bird has disappeared again following quality issues, and cities like Winterthur have deliberately reduced their options to a single provider.

A tricycle is significantly more expensive to purchase and maintain than a simple kick scooter. For this to be worthwhile, either there would have to be sufficient demand, or a city would have to explicitly require such vehicles in its request for proposals, as Denver has done. In a cost-conscious market, no one is going to voluntarily put an expensive, specialized fleet on the road. That’s exactly why it’s no coincidence that the first shared tricycle is operating in a U.S. city and not in Zurich.