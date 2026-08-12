Anyone who films the solar eclipse tonight with their smartphone without protection risks causing irreparable damage to the image sensor. Yet a simple filter is all it takes to capture safe—and even better—footage.

Lens in Danger Be careful if you want to capture the solar eclipse on your cell phone

Here's what it's all about Anyone who films tonight's deep partial solar eclipse with a smartphone without protection risks causing permanent damage to the camera's image sensor.

In Switzerland, the eclipse will begin around 7:24 p.m. and reach its peak shortly after 8:18 p.m., with up to 92 percent of the Sun covered.

A certified solar filter attached to the front of your cell phone's camera lens not only protects the camera but also produces sharper photos when used with the right settings. Summary created with

Tonight, Wednesday evening, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun; in Switzerland, a deep partial solar eclipse will be visible starting around 7:24 p.m. However, anyone who immediately reaches for their smartphone to capture this rare spectacle risks more than just a blurry photo.

After all, what’s dangerous for your eyes is also harmful to your cell phone camera. If you point the lens at the sun unprotected for an extended period, the lens elements will focus light and heat onto a tiny spot on the image sensor. In the worst-case scenario, internal components will melt, and the damage will be irreparable. Even NASA explicitly warned two years ago against simply holding solar eclipse glasses in front of the lens. That’s not enough; a special solar filter directly in front of the lens is necessary.

Here's How to Take Good Photos Anyway Get a certified solar filter for your cell phone camera lens; regular sunglasses or aluminum foil do not provide adequate protection.

Get a certified solar filter for your cell phone camera lens; regular sunglasses or aluminum foil do not provide adequate protection. Enable Pro mode in your camera app, if available. Set the ISO to a low value manually; this prevents overexposure and makes the photo sharper.

Choose a short exposure time; this also helps prevent the crescent from becoming too bright or overexposed.

Take some time to set up and focus before the peak at 8:18 p.m.; after that, things will get hectic. Summary created with

In the worst-case scenario, a sensor can be replaced, but your own retina cannot. Without certified solar eclipse glasses, you should not look at the nearly obscured sun even with the naked eye—and this is especially true when looking through binoculars or a telescope without a filter.