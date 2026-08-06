An email mimics a WhatsApp notification and uses the well-known “Hello Mom” scam to lure people into a WhatsApp chat with the scammers, in which an emergency situation is faked.

Here's what it's all about An email pretends to be a WhatsApp notification from a supposedly new number and lures you into a chat with the scammers via a "Open here" button.

In the chat, someone pretends to be your son or daughter, claims the new number is because their cell phone is broken, and uses urgent language to put pressure on you.

As soon as they've gained your trust, the scammers will immediately demand money from you under some pretext, such as an unpaid bill. Summary created with

The email pretends that a new message has been received via WhatsApp from what appears to be a new number. The conversation shown in the message is designed to look familiar and give the impression of a personal message.

In the conversation shown, the supposed son or daughter claims that their cell phone is broken and that, for the time being, they can only be reached via WhatsApp. Phrases such as “Can you please send me a message right away?” and “It’s important” are used to create a sense of urgency. The “Open Here” button is intended to persuade victims to contact the sender via WhatsApp.

Cybercrimepolice.ch

The link then takes you to a WhatsApp page where you can open the chat. In the chat that follows, the scammers pick up on the fabricated story and try to build trust. After exchanging a few messages that seem friendly, they claim to urgently need money to pay a bill, make a bank transfer, or deal with some other alleged emergency.

Anyone who responds to the alleged request will receive specific payment instructions. The scammers specify how payment should be made—for example, by bank transfer, through a payment service provider, or by providing gift card or prepaid codes.

Cybercrimepolice.ch

What do I need to do? Do not click on any links in such emails, and do not contact the sender using the "new number" provided.

Do not click on any links in such emails, and do not contact the sender using the "new number" provided. Call your family members using the phone number you already know. A direct conversation usually helps clear up a suspected scam quickly.

Ask verification questions: Ask the supposed son or daughter something that only he or she can answer. Be careful not to ask questions whose answers can be found online or on social media.

Do not transfer money in response to a message sent via email, WhatsApp, text message, or other messaging services. If family members ask for help, you should not discuss it via a messaging service; instead, always try to speak with them directly.

Adjust WhatsApp's privacy settings so that as little information about you as possible is disclosed. This also applies to other messaging services. Summary created with