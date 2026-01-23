OpenAI has launched its new AI model. It now comes with a name, a working agent, and a political history. Here's what users need to know.

Anyone who opens ChatGPT these days will come across the new terms Sol, Terra, and Luna. These are part of “GPT-5.6,” OpenAI’s new model generation, which has been publicly available since July 9. We answer the most important questions.

What is GPT-5.6—and why is it suddenly called Sol, Terra, and Luna?

With this generation, OpenAI is changing its naming scheme. Going forward, the version number will represent the generation, while the names Sol, Terra, and Luna will denote permanent performance classes. You can think of it like the SBB: Sol is first class for the most demanding tasks, Terra is second class for everyday use, and Luna is the economy class—fast and affordable, but with less computing power.

What do I get for free, and what is only available with a subscription?

Users of ChatGPT who use the service for free or on a Go plan are assigned the mid-tier Terra model by default. Paying customers with Plus, Pro, Business, or Enterprise plans can switch freely between all three models. The new “Ultra” mode, in which multiple AI agents work on a task simultaneously, is reserved for Pro and Enterprise customers.

What does the new ChatGPT do better?

The most notable new addition is the productivity tool “ChatGPT Work.” It accesses connected apps and files and uses them to create documents, spreadsheets, or presentations—initially in the desktop apps for Mac and Windows. In addition, OpenAI is integrating its programming tool “Codex” directly into the ChatGPT app. When creating user interfaces, the model is now also designed to independently produce tasteful results and visually review the rendered output before displaying it.

Why did the U.S. government have to approve the launch?

That is the most notable footnote to this launch. Since June, an executive order issued by U.S. President Trump has required developers to submit their most powerful models to the government for review prior to release. As a result, GPT-5.6 was initially available only to select partners. The reason lies in its cybersecurity capabilities. OpenAI calls GPT-5.6 its most powerful cybersecurity model to date. In tests, it identified vulnerabilities in the Chrome and Firefox browsers but was unable to construct a complete, functional attack based on them.

Sam Altman wants to use ChatGPT to catch up with the competition again, especially since Claude has pulled ahead somewhat recently. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Does that make ChatGPT better than Claude and Gemini?

With this launch, OpenAI is openly targeting its competitor Anthropic, whose “Claude Fable 5” model has recently received widespread praise. On an independent index measuring AI programming performance, OpenAI claims a new top score just above Fable 5—and at a cost that’s about one-third lower. However, these are the manufacturer’s claims, and initial independent testers are divided. Some rave about GPT-5.6, while others continue to prefer Anthropic’s model. Realistically speaking, the top spot changes every few weeks at the moment.

How much does it all cost?

There will be no changes to ChatGPT subscription prices at launch. Developers using the models via the API pay $5 per million input tokens for Sol and $30 for output. Terra costs half that, and Luna costs one-fifth. To put that in perspective: one million tokens roughly correspond to 750,000 words—about ten thick novels.

What's disappearing?

OpenAI is streamlining its services with the new generation. The older GPT-5.4 model will be shut down on July 23, while the 5.5 models will remain available for the time being. Anyone who has tailored their own workflows in ChatGPT to a specific model should test them in a timely manner, as the next transition is sure to come.