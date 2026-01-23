After the dramatic round of 16 match against Egypt, the Argentine Football Association sent out angry emails that weren't even from them. The hack isn't an isolated incident; it's part of a pattern. This World Cup is the biggest target of cyberattacks in sports history.

Here's what it's all about After the World Cup round of 16, emails were sent to journalists from official accounts of the Argentine Football Association; these emails turned out to be the result of a hack by an Egyptian group.

The attack is part of a larger pattern. World Cup-related phishing has increased 22-fold and is occurring in sync with the tournament schedule; in addition, there are hundreds of fake FIFA websites and warnings about state-affiliated actors.

Switzerland is also affected, as BACS has already received reports of cloned World Cup ticket websites. Summary created with

At first glance, the sender appears trustworthy. It’s an official account of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), complete with a logo and all the trimmings. The content, however, seems less credible. “Argentina didn’t win. The victory was stolen by corrupt refereeing decisions,” read the emails that arrived in the inboxes of journalists around the globe in the days following the World Cup round of 16 match against Egypt. The sports website “The Athletic” received an English version with the subject line “This theft will not go unpunished!” The emails were signed by “all Egyptian cyber warriors.”

The AFA has since confirmed that the messages were neither created nor authorized by the association and believes its accounts were accessed without authorization. Argentine media report that a hacker group of Egyptian origin has stolen parts of the association’s database and is offering the data for sale on forums. The group is said to be operating under the alias “Hossam Hassan”—ironically, the name of the Egyptian national team coach. After the 2–3 loss to Argentina, he had publicly railed against referee François Letexier after his team squandered a 2–0 lead.

There were several heated exchanges during the round of 16 match between Egypt and Argentina. IMAGO/NurPhoto

When Fan Frustration Becomes a Weapon

What is remarkable about this attack is that no demands were made. Whoever hacked the association apparently did not want to extort money, but rather to send a message. The federation itself describes it as an influence operation intended to undermine confidence in the tournament’s integrity. According to reports, accredited Argentine journalists have even received threats of further attacks if “justice” is not served. However, the perpetrators have not yet been officially identified, and FIFA is defending the referees’ performance: Chief Referee Pierluigi Collina made it clear that no one can question the integrity of the referees.

This case serves as a prime example of how soccer-related emotions can turn into cyberattacks. What used to be angry letters to the editor and boos has now become hijacked email accounts and leaked databases. And the AFA is by no means the only target at this World Cup.

Phishing in Step with the Game Schedule

The cybersecurity firm “KnowBe4” has been monitoring World Cup-related phishing attacks since April and has now recorded a 22-fold increase compared to the baseline. By the end of June, one in every 161 phishing emails worldwide was sent by a sender associated with the World Cup or FIFA. The waves of attacks follow the match schedule exactly. On days without matches, the volume drops to nearly zero, while it spikes to peak levels around match days.

The scams are also adapting as the tournament progresses. Before kickoff, generic World Cup lures promising tickets and prizes dominated; now that the games are underway, attackers are using the “FIFA” brand in the sender’s name. The reason is simple: During the tournament, fans and companies expect official communications from the federation, and many spam filters check only the sender’s domain, not the displayed name.

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Shadow Empire of Fake FIFA Websites

Behind these emails lies an infrastructure on an industrial scale. The security firm “CybelAngel” identified 344 domains that mimic the official World Cup website. That’s more than three fake FIFA sites per World Cup game. Most of these are attributed to a Chinese-speaking group whose phishing toolkit creates deceptively authentic replicas of FIFA login pages in eleven languages. In addition, there are fake Visa portals that steal passport copies and cryptocurrency payments from fans planning to travel, as well as Telegram channels posing as official World Cup betting platforms.

It’s no secret that major events attract hackers, but the scale of the threat is new. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, the French cybersecurity agency ANSSI recorded at least 140 cyber incidents, including 22 confirmed breaches and a ransomware attack on the Grand Palais. The 2026 World Cup, with 104 games across three countries and over five million expected fans, presents an even larger target. The Canadian Cybersecurity Center also explicitly warns of state-affiliated actors who view the tournament as a symbolic target for retaliation and disinformation.

And what about Switzerland? Counterfeits have long since made their way here

Anyone who thinks this only affects fans in Atlanta or Mexico City is mistaken. As early as May, several people reported websites related to the World Cup—which mimic official ticket sales sites—to the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS). The scam is aimed directly at Swiss consumers. Anyone who buys so-called tickets there will lose both their money and their credit card information.

The best protection against this is surprisingly simple. Tickets are available exclusively through the official FIFA platform, and an email from the “FIFA Sweepstakes” is almost certainly a scam, no matter how professional it looks. You can report suspicious messages to BACS or forward them directly to antiphishing.ch, helping to take these fakes out of circulation more quickly.

The final will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium near New York, at which point the sporting portion of this World Cup will be over. However, the “Egyptian Cyber Warriors” have already announced that their protest will not end there.