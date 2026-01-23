The European Commission has imposed a fine of 890 million euros on Google. The company is alleged to have given preferential treatment to its own products in its search engine and to have disadvantaged competitors on the Google Play app marketplace. Google warns that this will have significant consequences for users.

The EU has imposed a fine of 890 million euros on the U.S. internet giant Google. Google is accused of violating competition rules and putting competitors at a disadvantage. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Google is alleged to have given its own services more prominent placement in search results.

According to the EU, app developers were only able to refer users to cheaper offers to a limited extent.

The company argues that the regulations would undermine popular services. Summary created with

The EU has imposed a fine of 890 million euros on Google for unfair business practices. According to the European Commission, the U.S. company violated competition rules and disadvantaged its competitors through its search engine and the Google Play app store.

With this penalty, the European Commission risks renewed tensions with Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the EU’s digital laws in the past and threatened to impose countermeasures.

Specifically, according to the statement, the Brussels authority accuses the U.S. company of giving greater prominence to its own services—such as Google’s sports scores or hotel search—in search results. According to the European Commission, the company’s own products are displayed more prominently than those of its competitors through visually highlighted presentations—such as colored boxes showing matchups during the World Cup.

In addition, the online giant restricts app developers on Google Play too much from promoting cheaper offers on other platforms—such as pointing out a better price in another app store.

Google: Decision Is Ruining Services

The U.S. company criticized the decision, saying it once again disrupts services used on a daily basis. “To comply with the regulations, we must remove real-time search features that Europeans value, such as instant price quotes and direct availability of hotels, flights, and restaurants,” Google said.

On Google Play, security features would also have to be scaled back. European companies and consumers would bear the brunt of this. “Regulation should improve products, not make them worse,” the statement continued.