Facebook is expanding its encryption, a U.S. mobile carrier has suffered a massive data breach, and Apple has to pay for patent infringements. That and more in today's digital news.

Facebook Messenger now supports end-to-end encryption for video calls. This means that Facebook is bringing a feature familiar from WhatsApp and many other chat services to Messenger. Messenger has offered end-to-end encrypted text messages since 2016.

However, for both text messages and video calls, encryption must be enabled manually and is not turned on by default. The “Secret Conversation” option must be explicitly selected for each new chat. This feature is currently being tested for Instagram messages as well.

Possible Data Breach at T-Mobile

The U.S. mobile carrier T-Mobile may have lost the user data of over 100 million users, reports “Vice.” In addition to names and addresses, highly sensitive Social Security numbers are apparently also part of the data breach. Parts of the data are reportedly being offered for sale on hacker forums for six Bitcoin (260,000 Swiss francs).

Apple Must Pay $300 Million for Patents

A jury in Texas has ordered Apple to pay $300 million in damages to the company Optis, reports "Reuters." According to the ruling, the tech giant infringed on Optis' 4G patents. A previous ruling in the same case, in which Apple was ordered to pay $506 million, has been overturned. Apple intends to continue fighting the decision and has described the demands for licensing fees as completely excessive.

Facebook's Acquisition of Giphy Faces Challenges

The planned acquisition of the GIF platform Giphy could be blocked by the British antitrust authorities. The acquisition could restrict competition among social media platforms, according to the Competition and Markets Authority according to “The Verge.”