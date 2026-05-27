The Federal Council would like to obtain more instruments against cyber attacks on critical infrastructures. In future, for example, it wants to be able to ban the procurement of suppliers of IT solutions that are considered problematic for Switzerland's security.

The Federal Council is proposing several measures to better protect telecommunications services against cyber attacks. (theme picture)

On Wednesday, the national government submitted various amendments to telecommunications law for consultation. Interested parties have until September 17 to submit their comments.

Specifically, the Federal Council is to be able to prohibit the procurement, installation and operation of equipment. It wants to intervene in the case of suppliers that are considered problematic for Switzerland's security or that are owned, controlled or influenced by a foreign state that poses a geopolitical risk to Switzerland.

Telecommunications companies are also to be obliged to procure and operate equipment, systems and software in connection with the provision of telecommunications services from various suppliers.