After a year in office, Pope Leo XIV has published his first encyclical of his own - a treatise on artificial intelligence (AI) more than 100 pages long. The papal doctrinal letter is entitled "Magnifica Humanitas" (Magnificent Humanity). In it, the head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide warns of the numerous dangers that AI poses for human coexistence. He therefore calls for strict guidelines for dealing with it. But he also sees opportunities.

The first encyclical in a new pope's term of office is often regarded as a kind of government declaration for his pontificate. Such "circulars" - the literal meaning - are intended to give believers around the world a moral compass. As the successor to the late Pope Francis, Leo has been in office since May last year. He is the first American to head the Catholic world church and, at the age of 70, a relatively young pope.

"On the preservation of the human person in the age of AI"

The letter is subtitled "On the preservation of the human person in the age of artificial intelligence". In it, Leo emphasizes that AI can be a "valuable aid" in various areas. Above all, however, he warns of its risks - for example, that primarily only a few people who already own a lot will benefit. "Small, very influential groups can control information and consumption, condition democratic processes and influence economic dynamics."

It is therefore "essential that the use of AI - especially when it comes to public goods and fundamental rights - is accompanied by clear criteria and effective controls". The ownership of user data must also be regulated. The Pope emphasized several times that AI must be based on human values and morals. However, this is of no use "if this morality is determined by a few". This is often seen as criticism of tech billionaires in the USA.

Autonomous weapon systems should not be allowed to make decisions

The pontiff was particularly critical of the impact of artificial intelligence on conflicts. With AI-supported autonomous weapon systems, war has been made "more feasible" again in this day and age. However, the decision over life and death should under no circumstances be left to machines. The letter states: "It is therefore not permissible to entrust lethal or irreversible decisions to artificial systems."