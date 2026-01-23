For the next Swisscom online parents' evening in November on the topic of cyberbullying, we are looking for people who would be willing to talk about their experiences - anonymously, protected and at eye level.

Have you ever felt digitally ostracized? We want to talk to you about it.

Cyberbullying leaves its mark. Anyone who has experienced it themselves knows what it feels like when your cell phone becomes a stress factor, when messages hurt or when you feel like you have no way out. It is precisely this personal perspective that is often missing from the public debate and makes the biggest difference.

This article was created in cooperation with Swisscom Swisscom is committed to ecological, social and economic sustainability: climate protection, a sustainable lifestyle and the responsible use of digital media. Switzerland's leading ICT company has already received several awards for its long-standing commitment to sustainability and, according to "TIME Magazine", is one of the 500 most sustainable companies in the world in 2024. Swisscom Campus offers valuable knowledge and tips on digital media and their use in everyday life.

For Swisscom's TV program Online Parents' Evening, which will be broadcast live on blue Zoom and YouTube in November, we are looking for people who are affected and would like to share their story. Your anonymity is a matter of course. If you wish, you can appear with a distorted voice and without a picture. All you need to do is tell us honestly what you experienced. And perhaps what would have helped you at the time.

Report confidentially by email to newsroom.swisscom@swisscom.com. All reports will be treated discreetly. Experiences from parents and young people are particularly welcome. Minors can participate with their parents' consent.