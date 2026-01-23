Cheap AI videos, absurd dialogue, and the same miracle solution over and over again: Ads for fitness programs and styling apps on social media are increasingly following a surprisingly uniform template. An analysis by blue News shows how these campaigns work.

Here's what it's all about blue News analyzed about 20 AI-generated promotional videos and hundreds of ads in the Meta Ad Library.

What stands out is the use of AI-generated characters and an implausible storyline.

Surprisingly often, fitness programs, styling apps, and personality tests are all based on the same marketing strategy.

The videos first create a sense of personal inadequacy, entice viewers with a quiz, and only at the end do they sell a paid subscription. Summary created with

"If my wife looked even half as good as you, I'd never leave her." This line opens an advertisement for a fitness program. A muscular man is flirting with a toned woman at a pool bar. When asked about her secret, she replies succinctly: “Military Calisthenics. Just nine minutes a day.”

In the next scene, a younger woman with a curvier figure and a coconut stands on the beach next to an athletic stranger. The conversation sounds as if someone had accidentally doubled the playback speed.

“I’m sorry, but I have to tell you: You have an amazing figure. How old are you? 40?” (The AI vacillates between using “you” and “you” (formal).)



“48, actually. Two kids.”



“No way! How do you stay so fit?”



“Military calisthenics. Seven minutes every morning, for 28 days.”



“No gym?”



“Haven’t been to the gym in four weeks.”

01:32 28 Tage bis zum Traumkörper Sonne, Sand und Selbstzweifel: Die KI macht selbst aus einem Strandtag eine Heldinnenreise zum Traumkörper. Quelle: Meta Ad Library / maya_military_training

What looks like a parody of fitness commercials is not an isolated case. blue News has identified around 20 AI-generated promotional videos and hundreds of ads in the publicly accessible Meta Ad Library, which tracks ads on Facebook, Instagram, and other Meta platforms. The study examined fitness programs and AI-powered styling and personality tests such as 8 Feminine Archetypes.

The selection includes advertising campaigns from various providers that have been promoted on Facebook and Instagram in recent weeks using AI-generated promotional videos.

Obvious AI Errors

The result: Despite the differences in products, the campaigns often follow the same advertising tactics. In some cases, even individual visual elements are repeated. The stories promise the secret trick to getting rid of belly fat or correcting your supposedly wrong clothing style.

The videos often seem to have been produced in a hurry: mouths move without sound, sentences are cut off mid-word, and faces change between shots.

This mix of obvious AI glitches and exaggerated scenes makes many of the video ads stand out. Behind the sometimes comical facade, however, lies a surprisingly consistent narrative pattern.

"Rescuer" Reveals a Secret

Nearly all of the promotional videos analyzed follow the same narrative blueprint. Almost without exception, the story begins with a humiliating moment. A woman can’t button her jeans, is looked down upon at the beach, or is ignored by her partner. Sometimes her partner even openly flirts with a younger, slimmer woman.

01:12 Eifersucht als Fitnessprogramm Ein Blick auf eine andere Frau genügt – und schon beginnt die KI-Geschichte über Eifersucht, Bodyshaming und das angebliche militärische Wundertraining. Quelle: Meta Ad Library / majorgracecoach

Beauty, youth, and a toned body are seen as the key to attracting attention and recognition. The videos play with traditional gender roles, beauty ideals, and body shaming.

Then the “savior” figure appears. Sometimes it’s a friend with the perfect figure, sometimes a muscular trainer, or a so-called expert. This person knows the secret trick that supposedly no one else will reveal. Military Calisthenics, Asian Pilates, Tai Chi Walking, or some other method that’s supposed to give you the body of your dreams in just a few weeks with only a few minutes of training a day. Under no circumstances—and I mean absolutely none—should you go “to the gym”; that’s a waste of time.

"Honey, what do you look like?"

The same principle applies outside the fitness world as well. An AI stylist promises the perfect look—for example, the right “feminine archetype.”

An ad for the AI styling app Mosso begins, for example, with a conversation between a couple. “Honey, what are you wearing? Take that off. You’re dressing in the wrong feminine style,” the man explains disapprovingly, informing his partner about the various “feminine archetypes.”

02:24 Das Styling-Drama von nebenan Der Partner flirtet mit der stilvollen Nachbarin. Die Lösung? Ein KI-Styling-Abo! Quelle: Meta Ad Library / official.mosso

A supposedly wrong style or unsuitable body type is once again declared a personal shortcoming. The AI then promises a personalized solution: thanks to a two-minute quiz, the woman who is dressed inappropriately can find out whether she is a “Queen,” “Hunter,” or “Lover.” Mosso then immediately puts together the appropriate wardrobe.

Lighter, Younger, and in Love Again in 28 Days

In several videos, the sad main character undergoes a complete transformation within 28 days—literally becoming a different person. The recurring four-week timeframe gives the impression that a spectacular transformation can be achieved in an astonishingly short time.

Dozens of kilograms lighter and decades younger, she is ultimately admired by her partner and those around her. According to the logic of advertising, her new body or style of dress finally makes her socially valuable.

The principle is always the same: The scheme first creates a perceived problem and then promises the ultimate solution through a paid program. The reward is social recognition. Health aspects are barely mentioned.

00:45 Wenn «Disney» plötzlich Fitnesswerbung macht «I think we need a break.» Hollywood braucht zwei Stunden, die KI schafft die komplette Heldinnenreise in 45 Sekunden – inklusive Wunderlösung. Quelle: Meta Ad Library / meji.asianflow

Men are targeted by similar campaigns and undergo equally rapid transformations. These campaigns focus less on youth and attractiveness and more on strength, discipline, and performance.

Results Available Only After Subscription Is Complete

The more ads you watch, the less their technical quality seems to matter. Apparently, the videos don’t need to be realistic or particularly high-quality. They just need to make people pause briefly as they scroll and prompt them to click next. The fact that the AI drama is either irritating or amusing might even be part of the strategy.

As a result, almost all of the videos examined end at the same point. Anyone who wants to know which workout plan, clothing style, or “feminine archetype” supposedly suits them is redirected to a quiz. This gives the impression of a personalized consultation. After answering dozens of questions, the personalized assessment seems within reach. But just before that, a prompt appears asking you to sign up for a paid subscription.

In marketing, this approach is known as the sales funnel: First, attention is captured; then, interest is sparked; and, step by step, a relationship is built. Only at the end does the actual product appear.

One term, many providers

A look at the Meta Ad Library shows that these are apparently not just a few viral commercials. Instead, search terms like “Military Calisthenics” or “Asian Pilates” lead to hundreds of ads from various providers that are structured almost identically.

Behind this are fitness and lifestyle apps such as FitMe, BetterMe, and Lasta, which sell workout programs and personalized health services. Depending on the ad, the same search term leads to different accounts and landing pages.

01:21 Bodyshaming als Liebesgeschichte Viele KI-Werbungen setzen auf emotionale Krisen im Animationsstil, bevor sie ihre Fitnesslösung präsentieren. Quelle: Meta Ad Library / musclebooster_app

It cannot be concluded from this that all these offerings are related. What is striking, however, is how arbitrarily the terms are used. Neither “Asian Pilates” nor “Military Calisthenics” are clearly defined training methods. While “Asian” is used in advertisements primarily as a promise of supposedly ancient secret knowledge, “Military” is meant to convey discipline, toughness, and particularly effective exercises. Both terms come across primarily as marketing labels designed to pique curiosity.

Companies Leave Questions Unanswered

Among the apps examined is the fitness app FitMe, developed by Extramile Limited, a company registered in Cyprus. Even before users sign up for a paid subscription, they are asked to provide information such as age, gender, height, weight, and fitness goals. Other apps examined also request personal information. This information appears to be used to generate personalized recommendations or workout plans. Both apps rely on paid subscriptions with automatic renewal.

blue News asked Extramile, Mosso, and Meta how terms like “Asian Pilates” or “Military Calisthenics” came about, what role generative AI, sexism, and body shaming play in their ads, and what scientific basis the programs are based on.

02:01 Wildes Workout Muskelprotze, eine Hirschkuh auf dem Laufband und jede Menge KI-Drama: Solche surrealen Clips sollen vor allem Aufmerksamkeit erzeugen. Quelle: Meta Ad Library / musclebooster_app

Meta had not responded to the inquiry as of the publication of this article. Mosso confirmed receipt of the questions and announced that it would issue a detailed statement. However, no such statement was provided despite follow-up requests. Extramile responded with an automated AI reply. In it, the company introduced itself in general terms as a textile and e-commerce provider but did not address any of the questions asked.

Poorly produced, but successfully performed

This leaves many questions unanswered: How successful the campaigns actually are, how the paid programs work once a subscription is purchased, and to what extent the personal information requested is factored into the recommendations.

However, an analysis of the ads suggests a surprising insight: The obvious AI errors appear to be of secondary importance to the advertising strategy. What seems to matter most is not so much how credible a video appears, but whether it makes people pause for a moment as they scroll.

Generative AI makes it possible to produce hundreds of variations based on the same basic idea in a very short amount of time. Characters, voices, ages, body types, settings, languages, and advertising messages can be recombined with just a few adjustments.

The providers then test which version generates the most clicks, quiz completions, or subscriptions. Successful variants are rolled out and further developed, while less successful ones are phased out.

In this way, AI-driven advertising follows a similar logic to clickbait journalism: It’s not the most carefully researched story that prevails, but the one that triggers the strongest reaction in a fraction of a second. Perfection takes a back seat. The only thing that matters is that people pause, click, and enter the sales funnel.