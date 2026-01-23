The first official report on the ban for children under 16 in Australia has been released. It paints a sobering picture, and it is being read closely in Bern as well.

Here's what it's all about Three months after its implementation, Australia's social media ban for children under 16 has had little effect, as most teenagers have kept their accounts or continue to use the platforms.

This is primarily due to the providers' inadequate age verification procedures, as about half of the young people were never asked to verify their age.

The report is relevant to the Swiss debate because the Federal Council is currently considering stricter rules, and Australia’s experience shows that a ban is only as effective as its enforcement. Summary created with

Australia is the first country in the world to ban minors under the age of 16 from accessing platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Since the initiative began, the government agency eSafety, in collaboration with Stanford University’s Social Media Lab, has been monitoring more than 4,000 children and their families over a period of two years. The first interim report bears the telling title “Early days, early insights”, making it clear from the outset that this is an early snapshot. Nevertheless, the key finding is clear.

Many people just cheat

The percentage of 10- to 15-year-olds with their own social media account fell from 52.4 to 42.1 percent. That sounds like a success, but it’s actually modest, since four out of ten children in this age group still have an account. The picture is even bleaker when it comes to actual usage, which—regardless of whether they have their own account—declined only from 85.9 to 81.5 percent. So far, the ban has largely failed in its primary objective of keeping the youngest children out of digital spaces.

The main reason lies with the providers themselves. About half of the young people surveyed said they had never been asked to verify their age. Only about a third actively tried to cheat the system, usually simply by providing a false age. More elaborate methods, such as using a VPN, remained the exception because they weren’t necessary at all.

At the same time, activity is shifting. Those who are no longer allowed on the major platforms are spending more time on messaging services and gaming platforms, which are not covered by the ban at all.

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What lessons can Switzerland learn from this?

At least there is a silver lining when it comes to perceived pressure. The percentage of children who are afraid of missing out on something without social media dropped from 43.3 to 36.3 percent. Among parents, however, the trend took a turn for the worse, as the percentage of those who did not know when their child was last online rose from 23.3 to 33.3 percent.

It is precisely these kinds of figures that are likely to shape the debate in Switzerland. The Federal Council is currently considering stricter rules for platforms. Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has expressed openness to a ban, and with the government’s e-ID, a potential tool for age verification is coming closer to reality. Australia’s experience suggests, however, that a ban is only as effective as its enforcement. Further reports from Australia are expected by 2028.