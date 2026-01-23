Eleven countries have issued a joint warning about North Korean computer specialists who are securing remote jobs under false identities. Switzerland did not sign the warning, but has long been in their crosshairs.

Here's what it's all about Since late July, eleven countries have been jointly warning about North Korean IT specialists who infiltrate Western companies using false identities and funnel their wages to the regime in Pyongyang.

Once hired, these specialists steal sensitive company data and have, in the past, also been involved in cryptocurrency theft and extortion.

Switzerland did not sign the warning, but is considered a lucrative target due to its high wages and was already identified as a target by the security firm Mandiant at the end of 2024. Summary created with

At the end of July, eleven countries issued an unusually strong joint warning. The signatories include the United States, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. They have all observed the same pattern: highly qualified IT specialists from North Korea infiltrating private companies via job platforms. According to the authorities, their wages flow back to the regime in Pyongyang, where they finance prohibited nuclear and missile programs.

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Fake IDs, Real Skills

The scheme is sophisticated. Applicants use stolen or forged documents to pose as South Koreans or Japanese and conceal their true location using VPN services. Often, they aren’t even in North Korea, but in China, Russia, or somewhere in Africa. When it comes to video calls, AI tools or intermediaries are increasingly stepping in to help.

Once the employment contract is signed, the sought-after developer becomes a security risk. These skilled professionals steal sensitive company data and have also been involved in the theft of cryptocurrencies in the past. According to the NZZ, there have even been cases of extortion. After being fired, the scammers threatened to publish confidential information and demanded a ransom.

Why Switzerland Is Also Interesting

What’s striking is who’s missing from the list of signatories: Switzerland. Still, no one in this country should feel safe. SRF warns that Swiss companies are at risk in a analysis as a lucrative target, precisely because wages here are high by international standards. As early as the end of 2024, the security firm Mandiant concluded that North Korean IT specialists were specifically seeking assignments in Germany and Switzerland. And three of the countries issuing warnings are direct neighbors.

For companies, this means, above all, taking a closer look. A profile that looks like it was machine-translated, a face that doesn’t quite match the ID provided, or unusually low salary demands in cryptocurrency are warning signs. The real challenge is that entire teams are behind the scam, using AI to make their texts and images more professional with each passing month.