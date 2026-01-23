In Lucerne, politicians are already calling for regulations against covert recording with smart glasses. The devices look like ordinary sunglasses, but they record video without anyone noticing.

Here's what it's all about In Switzerland, secretly filming with camera glasses has already become a political issue because the Green Party in Lucerne has submitted a postulate calling for rules governing public swimming pools and public spaces.

So-called “spy glasses” look like ordinary sunglasses and are increasingly being misused to film people without their knowledge.

An app called “AntiZuck,” which costs three francs, does warn users via Bluetooth when camera glasses are nearby, but it cannot detect whether a recording is actually taking place. Summary created with

People who are currently relaxing at the pool or by the lake on these hot days generally don’t expect to be secretly filmed. But that’s exactly what’s possible with smart glasses—and it’s becoming easier and easier. In Lucerne, the issue has therefore already reached the political arena. The Greens and Young Greens have submitted a postulate that the city examine rules for camera glasses, particularly at public swimming pools, swimming spots like the Lidowiese, and during city events. “Smart glasses turn every person into a potential surveillance camera,” City Councilor Adrian Häfliger is quoted as saying.

The city does not have the authority to impose a blanket ban, and no specific incidents in Lucerne have been reported so far. However, this initiative shows how quickly a tech gadget has become a controversial social issue. The reason lies in the design of the devices. They look like ordinary sunglasses, but they can film, record conversations, and upload data directly to the cloud without the other person noticing.

The prototype was even more eye-catching than the current glasses. Image

From “Glasshole” to “Pervert”

The nickname for these glasses isn’t new—it’s just gotten more derogatory. When Google launched “Google Glass” a good ten years ago, people who wore them were mocked as “Glassholes,” a play on “Glass” and the English slang term “asshole.” Today, the term “pervert glasses” is circulating online, and the reason behind it is more unsavory than mere skepticism toward technology. There are increasing reports that men, in particular, are using models like the “Ray-Ban Meta” to secretly film women and then post the footage online.

On Instagram, accounts featuring such catcalling and harassment videos have, in some cases, amassed hundreds of thousands of followers. Platform head Adam Mosseri has since announced that such content will be removed, but a quick search still brings up numerous clips of this kind. The problem goes beyond flirtatious voyeurism. At German outdoor pools, scantily clad swimmers were filmed, prompting some pools to explicitly ban such glasses in their rules and regulations.

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An App as a Form of Digital Self-Defense

Many models feature a small light designed to indicate when a photo is being taken. However, in bright backlighting or in a crowd, this light is easily overlooked, and there are tutorials circulating online on how to cover it up or even desolder it. Although Meta has built-in sensors that disable recording when the light is covered, resourceful tinkerers have found ways to bypass this safeguard as well. Samsung, at least, promises that its upcoming glasses will completely disable the camera whenever the LED is tampered with.

A small app from the U.S. illustrates just how widespread this unease is. “AntiZuck Smart Glasses Scanner” costs just under three francs and climbed to third place among paid iPhone apps there—a position that new paid apps rarely achieve. The app uses Bluetooth to listen for signals emitted by typical camera glasses and displays matches on a radar-like screen along with a rough distance estimate. In addition to the “Ray-Ban Meta,” it also detects “Snap Spectacles,” “Amazon Echo Frames,” and models from “RayNeo.”

However, the tool isn’t very powerful. The app can’t tell whether a pair of glasses is currently recording; it can only detect that a pair nearby is transmitting a signal. Camera glasses mainly transmit their signal when they’re turned on, during pairing, or when the charging case is opened, and they often go silent once they’re connected. An alert is therefore no proof that you’re being filmed, and a silent device can still be recording.

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What is the legal situation?

Legally, the situation is ambiguous. Anyone who secretly films someone in a non-public setting—such as a locker room or a sauna—is committing a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison. The protection of privacy under Article 28 of the Civil Code and the Data Protection Act—revised in 2023—further strengthen the rights of those affected. However, on a public sidewalk or a public lawn, where accidental recordings are largely to be expected, that protection often ends precisely where the actual discomfort begins.

A look at Apple shows just how seriously manufacturers are taking this image problem. The company is said to have deliberately delayed the launch of its own camera glasses in order to address privacy concerns first. True protection, therefore, lies less in a three-franc app than in what society and lawmakers deem reasonable. Until then, you have little choice but to take a closer look at the glasses the person across from you is wearing.