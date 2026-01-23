In a matter of seconds, a program developed in-house by the AfD churns out ready-made hateful posts using ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. The real question is why the companies behind these platforms allow this to happen.

At the push of a button, the rainbow flag goes up in flames. That’s no problem for the AfD and its figurehead, Alice Weidel.

Here's what it's all about The AfD has built its own AI generator, called “Alternita Studio,” which churns out ready-made campaign posts at the push of a button—including discriminatory and anti-constitutional content.

Ironically, the tool is powered by ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude—even though all three providers explicitly prohibit exactly this kind of use in their own guidelines.

Failure to label AI content will violate EU law starting August 2, while Switzerland, which lacks its own AI law, will have to wait at least another year. Summary created with

One click and the post is up: “Pride Month Instead of Rainbow Dictates.” Next to it is a picture of a burning rainbow flag, all set against the AfD’s familiar medium blue. No graphic designer, no copywriter, no waiting time. According to research by the investigative media outlet Correctiv, the content template for this post came from a neo-Nazi magazine. “Alternita Studio” took care of the rest.

That’s the name of the AI generator that the AfD—a party that is, in part, known for its far-right views—had programmed itself. Correctiv sent a reporter to an internal webinar under a false name and was thus able to see how the machine works. The result is a glimpse into a campaign factory that hardly needs any human involvement anymore.

The “Ghostwriter” takes care of the rest

The principle is astonishingly simple. Around the clock, Alternita imports news stories every 15 minutes from a fixed list of sources. These include far-right websites such as Nius and *Junge Freiheit*, as well as the politics section of *Bild*. For each news item, the system calculates how widely it is likely to spread on social media and suggests the most promising topics.

When a user selects a news item, a module called “Geisterschreiber” takes over and formats the content to be as provocative as possible. The party’s election platform always serves as the framework. According to Correctiv, at the push of a button, five headlines, three tweets, an Instagram post, and a finished graphic in the party’s official colors appear. The Instagram profile of co-party leader Alice Weidel is already linked.

A second test conducted by the journalists shows just how far this goes. As their “position,” they entered that all foreigners who had been naturalized in the past five years should be “involuntarily” removed from Berlin. The system did not reject this blatantly unconstitutional directive. It drafted the post and immediately added appropriate hashtags.

Here, a Correctiv reporter was shown how to use the AfD's AI system. Correctiv

Tech Companies Are Remaining Cautious

And this is exactly where the story goes beyond a single political party. After all, the AfD didn’t develop the AI systems powering Alternita on its own. OpenAI’s ChatGPT generates the images, Google’s Gemini writes the text, and Anthropic’s Claude adds captions to the videos. These are the same tools that millions of people use for vacation photos and job applications.

But each of these companies explicitly prohibits exactly what is happening here in its own terms of service. OpenAI prohibits political campaigns and election interference; Google bans content that dehumanizes people or incites discrimination; and Anthropic excludes deceptive mass messages that conceal their artificial origin.

On the AfD channels, the generated images and text are consistently not labeled as AI-generated content. The violation is, in a sense, built into the system. The providers’ safeguards apparently don’t work once someone builds a workaround around them.

When asked, OpenAI stated that it was reviewing the case. Violations could result in account suspensions or other sanctions. Google said it was continuing to investigate the allegations. Anthropic, which likes to portray itself as the most ethical of the major AI companies, did not respond at all to press inquiries. So far, none of the three companies has taken any concrete action.

AfD President Alice Weidel also has her social media accounts updated in a targeted manner. Image

Why August 2 Is the Deadline

Failure to label such content is not just a matter of decency, but may soon constitute a legal violation. The transparency requirements of the EU AI Act take effect on August 2. Anyone who generates synthetic image, video, or text content must clearly label it as artificial. The German Center for Digital Rights and Democracy already sees Alternita as a potential violation of these very requirements.

But what is the situation here in Switzerland? There is simply no Swiss equivalent to the EU’s AI law. Instead, the Federal Council intends to ratify the Council of Europe’s AI Convention. The corresponding draft bill for public consultation is not expected to be available until the end of 2026, and binding rules are unlikely to take effect before 2027.

This creates a gap of about a year during which transparency requirements apply in the EU but not yet here. Nevertheless, Switzerland is not entirely left out: Swiss companies with customers in the EU are indeed subject to EU law, and in June, the Swiss Parliament already passed several motions addressing deepfakes and disinformation. A tool like Alternita would therefore not have to stop at the border to reach Swiss feeds.