Network 764 highlights the dark side of digital communities. Young people are targeted online, manipulated, and pressured into engaging in dangerous behavior. Switzerland is not immune to this trend.

It is usually difficult for authorities to identify the perpetrators of digital violence.

Here's what it's all about Network 764 lures young people online and manipulates them through intimacy, pressure, and control.

Swiss authorities and Child Protection Switzerland have observed similar patterns of digital violence.

Experts warn about grooming, sextortion, and the dangers posed by changing online groups. Summary created with

For many children and teens, making a new connection online usually starts in a very ordinary way: a message in a chat room, playing a game together, a conversation about personal interests, or the feeling of finally having found someone who listens. Digital spaces offer young people opportunities to make friends and find support.

It is precisely this dynamic that lies at the heart of the international investigations into the globally active Network 764. The term does not describe a traditional organization with clear membership, fixed structures, or a central leader. Rather, it is a loose network of online communities in which violence, sexual exploitation, blackmail, and self-harm are sometimes glorified. The name “764” has no substantive or ideological meaning. It derives from the first three digits of the ZIP code of the Texas hometown of the founder, Bradley Cadenhead.

Contact is often initiated through platforms that young people already use—such as gaming communities, chat services, or social networks. Perpetrators or other members of such groups initially try to establish a sense of closeness: They show interest and make the children feel understood. Over time, this relationship becomes closer and more personal. The contact often shifts to private chat groups.

Once an emotional dependency has developed, the tactics can escalate. Victims are pressured to share intimate photos or personal information, to harm themselves, or to perform certain acts. Threats, guilt, and fear of consequences are used to exert control.

A well-known network in Switzerland

This approach can be particularly effective for children and adolescents. Those who feel misunderstood, are experiencing social difficulties, or are seeking a sense of belonging may be especially receptive to people who seem to listen without reservation and offer support. At first, the relationship seems positive—until the dynamic changes.

For teenagers and children, an online chat connection can start out harmlessly but end up being dangerous. Keystone

Swiss authorities are also familiar with this phenomenon. The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) classifies 764 cases reported to blue News as falling under the category of nihilistic violent extremism. These involve ideological hybrid forms characterized by a misanthropic worldview that use violence as a means to achieve destruction, attention, or power. “A central component is manipulating and radicalizing young and vulnerable people online and exploiting them for criminal acts,” according to Fedpol.

At the same time, experts warn against focusing too narrowly on the name “764.” They point out that the real danger lies not solely in a specific group, but in the methods behind it. “For our professional assessment, therefore, the specific name of the group is less important than the underlying dynamics,” writes the Swiss Child Protection Foundation in response to an inquiry from blue News.

“A sense of belonging, recognition, or understanding can be used as tools just as much as pressure, threats, and blackmail,” explains Child Protection Switzerland. It is precisely this combination of closeness and control that makes these cases particularly difficult: Victims often do not realize until it is too late that they have been manipulated.

Self-harm as a Means of Power

A common element of such online dynamics is what is known as sextortion—that is, blackmail involving sexual images or videos. Child Protection Switzerland has observed that sextortion has become one of the most common reasons people seek counseling. At the same time, cases are becoming increasingly complex because various forms of digital violence are intertwined.

Such situations often begin with what appears to be a private exchange. A person gains a young person’s trust and persuades them to share intimate content. Once this content is in the person’s possession, it can be used to exert pressure: the person may threaten to publish the images, make demands, or put emotional pressure on the victim.

In groups such as 764, there is an additional layer: violence and self-harm are sometimes used as proof of loyalty or as a way to gain recognition within the group. The goal is not only to harm those affected, but also to make them controllable.

The British "Guardian" recently reported on cases in which teenagers were pressured into serious self-harm or acts of violence. According to the report, this creates a insidious dynamic: Some of those affected later become perpetrators themselves because they try to escape the pressure by gaining respect within the network through acts of violence against other victims.

An International Network with Many Faces

Combating such online structures is complicated. One challenge for authorities is the loose organization of these networks. Groups can form, disappear, and move to other platforms within a short period of time. Communication often takes place in private chats, content is quickly shared, and participants operate across national borders.

Sextortion is a form of online blackmail in which perpetrators use intimate nude photos or videos of their victims to blackmail them by threatening to publish them. Keystone

Researchers therefore refer to this as a new form of digital violence, in which traditional notions of perpetrator groups no longer fully apply. The perpetrators—mostly male—are in many cases under 20 years of age. In some cases, children under 14 are also involved.

Fedpol also highlights these challenges. Given the international and digital nature of the issue, it is reasonable to assume that a significant number of cases go unreported. Many cases go unreported because the victims feel ashamed, fear the consequences, or do not recognize the incidents themselves as criminal offenses.

What does this mean for Switzerland?

There are no specific figures on how many Swiss teenagers have come into contact with 764. However, Child Protection Switzerland is aware of several counseling cases in which young people came into contact with online communities or individuals exhibiting similar patterns. In some cases, family members suspected a connection to 764, but such a link can only be confirmed through a police investigation.

According to Child Protection Switzerland, in several cases, adolescents were manipulated over an extended period and subjected to significant psychological pressure. This included, among other things, self-harm, incitement to suicide, threats, and control over the victims’ behavior.

For Fedpol, one thing is clear: Switzerland is not immune to this trend. According to the agency, it is in contact with international partners and cantonal authorities to better assess and coordinate potential cases.

Recognizing Warning Signs

Not every new online acquaintance is problematic, and young people also need space to explore the digital world. What matters, therefore, is not just which platform is used, but how a relationship develops.

Child Protection Switzerland lists several warning signs: If a stranger tries to establish a close relationship very quickly, moves conversations to private channels, or demands secrecy, this should raise red flags. “Equally concerning are requests for personal information, photos, or video calls; sexualized messages; pressure when a child says no; or attempts to undermine trust in parents and other caregivers,” the foundation writes.

At the same time, the organization emphasizes that prevention cannot consist solely of a list of warning signs. A stable relationship between young people and their caregivers is crucial. Those who take an interest in a child’s experiences and feelings—and not just in the technical use of a device—create the opportunity to identify problems early on.

Many young people don’t immediately talk about distressing online experiences—perhaps out of fear of getting in trouble, out of shame, or because they don’t yet understand what’s happening. This makes it all the more important to create spaces where they can seek support.

A problem doesn't just go away with a name

764 represents a new dimension of digital violence in which manipulation, peer pressure, and technological capabilities intertwine. But even if individual networks disappear, the underlying mechanisms remain.

For specialized agencies and government authorities, this means that the protection of children and adolescents must not focus solely on individual groups or platforms. According to Child Protection Switzerland, the key is to understand the patterns—how trust is built, dependency is created, and control is exercised.

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