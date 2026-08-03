It will be easier to clean up the photos that accumulate in WhatsApp in the future.

Here's what it's all about WhatsApp is testing a tool in the Android beta that deletes saved channel media based on file type and preserves selected posts.

There are two ways to clean up: directly in a channel's info view, or in bulk for multiple channels in the "Updates" section.

If you don't have the beta yet, you can also free up space using the existing storage management features and by clearing the app cache. Summary created with

WhatsApp channels are often one-way channels run by media outlets, organizations, or celebrities that you follow like a newsletter. Their images and clips are automatically saved to your phone and stay there. If you follow several active channels, you can easily accumulate several gigabytes over the course of weeks without even realizing it.

Until now, removing this clutter has been a tedious process because you had to search through each file individually and select them manually. This is exactly where a new feature comes in, which WhatsApp is currently rolling out in the Android beta. As the portal , which specializes in WhatsApp updates,“WABetaInfo”—a site specializing in WhatsApp updates—discovered, channel media can now be filtered by file type before being deleted. Photos, videos, stickers, and voice messages appear separately, making the cleanup process much more organized.

Two Ways to Free Up Storage Space

There are two ways to clean up. If you open a channel and tap the info view, WhatsApp shows how much space that channel is taking up and lets you delete the media directly. In the “Updates” section, on the other hand, you can select multiple channels at once and delete their files in bulk. Any posts you’ve previously marked can be kept if you choose, so they won’t be lost.

However, the feature is still in the testing phase. It will initially appear only for some Android beta users running version “2.26.30.4” and will be rolled out gradually. So if you don’t see it yet, you’ll have to be patient.

Here's how to make room right now In WhatsApp's storage management section under "Settings" and "Storage and Data," you can find large files over 5 megabytes and delete them with just a few taps.

In WhatsApp's storage management section under "Settings" and "Storage and Data," you can find large files over 5 megabytes and delete them with just a few taps. On Android devices, the "Media Visibility" menu option prevents newly downloaded content from cluttering up your gallery.

On the iPhone, go to "Settings," "Chats," and "Save to Photos" to turn off automatic saving, which will prevent each photo from being saved twice.

Clearing the app cache in the Android system settings quickly frees up space by removing temporary data such as thumbnails. Summary created with

There’s one detail you should keep in mind. According to the notes visible in the beta, media that you’ve manually deleted and that are older than 30 days can’t be recovered. So when you’re cleaning up, it’s worth taking a quick look before large amounts of content disappear forever.

According to "WABetaInfo," it will likely take a few more weeks for the new channel cleanup to reach everyone. If you need space right now, you can use the existing storage management system to get what you need.