Instead of the flat blue line on a flat map, we'll soon be navigating through a three-dimensional version of our surroundings. Google is overhauling its navigation app more extensively than it has in a decade. We'll show you what's coming.

Heat Wave Hits with Full Force – Everything You Need to Know Right Now

Here's what it's all about Google Maps is getting its biggest update in ten years and is switching to a realistic 3D view for navigation.

With "Ask Maps," a Gemini chatbot answers questions in natural language right within the app.

The update is not yet available in Switzerland, and Google has not announced a release date. Summary created with

The blue line on the flat map has been with us ever since smartphones were introduced. That’s exactly what Google is changing now. Under the name “Immersive Navigation,” the company has announced what it says is the biggest navigation update in over ten years and has been rolling it out more widely for a few weeks now.

The map becomes three-dimensional

The most striking difference is in the presentation. You no longer look down at a map from above, but right into the heart of the urban canyons. Buildings, bridges, and the surrounding terrain are rendered realistically—according to Google, the AI “Gemini” generates the image using Street View and aerial photos. This is intended to help users orient themselves using real landmarks rather than abstract symbols.

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Traffic lanes, traffic lights, and transparent buildings

Especially in city traffic, the app now clearly displays individual lanes, crosswalks, traffic lights, and stop signs. Buildings in front of a tricky intersection become transparent so you can see what’s behind them. That’s the kind of detail that makes all the difference when four nearly identical exits are right next to each other.

Looking Ahead

Before difficult maneuvers, the map automatically zooms out to show you a wider view of the route. This lets you choose the right lane early on, instead of rushing at the last minute.

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Voice prompts just like from the passenger seat

Google has revamped the voice. The prompts are now supposed to sound more natural—for example, “Drive past this exit and take the next one.” Less like a command, more like a friend in the passenger seat.

More information about the alternate route

If the app suggests a different route, it now explains the reason right away—for example, less traffic, but a few minutes longer. This allows everyone to make a more informed decision about whether they really want to change the route.

Arrival Without Searching

Just before you reach your destination, Maps displays a Street View preview so you can recognize the house right away. If you've entered a house number, the app shows you the correct entrance, the right side of the street, and, with a little luck, even a parking tip.

"Ask Maps" – the chatbot in the map

The second major new feature is a Gemini chat right within Maps. Here, you can ask questions in everyday language—such as, “Where can I charge my phone without having to wait in a long line at a coffee shop?”—and get an answer along with a map showing the location. You can even plan entire trips with multiple stops this way, including reservations and saved locations.

A new icon and a speedometer for the car

By the way, Google has given the app icon a fresh new look and added a Gemini symbol to it. If you use Android Auto, you'll also now see a speedometer on the display. It's handy for making sure you don't accidentally go too fast.

The rollout began in the U.S. Google hasn't announced a date for Switzerland, and the strict EU regulations regarding location data are likely to slow down rather than speed up the launch here. For now, the navigation feature also only supports U.S. and Indian English.