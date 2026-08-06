Meta's AI also went rogue and hacked another company. According to Facebook's parent company, this was due to a misconfiguration, just as in the cases of Anthropic and OpenAI.

In a test, the AI developed by Meta, the company behind Facebook, also hacked into another company. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about: Meta has confirmed that, during a test, its AI software gained unauthorized access to another company's computer systems.

The cause was a configuration error that unexpectedly granted the AI access to the Internet.

The AI cyberattack is similar to those launched by OpenAI (ChatGPT) and Anthropic (Claude) that were recently made public. Summary created with

Following in the footsteps of AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic, Facebook parent company Meta has also had to admit that its AI software hacked into another company’s computer systems. Similar to some incidents involving its two rivals, the problem here was also due to a misconfiguration of the system at the same testing partner, as Meta told CNN, among others. Because of the incorrect setting, the AI models had access to the internet—which was not actually intended.

Meta did not provide any details about the company whose systems the company’s AI infiltrated by exploiting a vulnerability. According to the company, the Facebook Group learned of the incident through a notification from its testing partner.

Cyberattacks by OpenAI and Anthropic

Artificial intelligence developed by OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, had unexpectedly infiltrated computers at another AI company, the Hugging Face platform, during a test. This prompted rival Anthropic to review its own test runs, during which additional incidents came to light.

In addition, British security researchers detected cyberattacks carried out by AI systems from Anthropic and OpenAI, to which they had granted unrestricted access to the Internet during their experiments.

The unplanned attacks caused no damage, but they generally heightened fears of cyberattacks carried out using artificial intelligence.