Social Democratic Party
Scammers are currently promising free gifts in the name of Migros. They claim that the only cost is shipping. Anyone who enters their credit card information falls into a phishing trap.
A free gift from Migros—all you have to pay is shipping: Scammers are currently using this promise to try to obtain personal payment information.
Migros is now warning about this phishing scam, as reported by “Blick" first reported. The criminals are using the retailer’s name and branding to gain the trust of their potential victims.
At first glance, the offer may therefore seem legitimate. However, anyone who responds to it will be redirected to a fake website, where they are asked to enter credit card or other payment information.
One user, among others, drew attention to this type of scam on the LinkedIn website. At first, he had assumed he would actually receive a gift from Migros.
Migros is warning about the scam on LinkedIn.
LinkedIn Screenshot
In a statement, Migros clarified that the offer did not come from the company. Its brand was being misused to trick people into entering their payment information, spokeswoman Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir told the *Blick*.
Genuine Migros gift cards can be ordered free of charge. No additional payment for shipping is required.
Migros lists several signs that may indicate an attempted fraud:
If you're unsure about a promotion, you should neither click on the link nor enter any personal information. Instead, Migros recommends verifying the offer directly through its official channels.
Reported fraud attempts would be investigated by the company's relevant departments.