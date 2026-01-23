In several cases already, artificial intelligence has gone too far on its own in cybersecurity tests. (File photo)

The string of revelations about the alarming hacking capabilities of leading AI models shows no sign of letting up. Now, British security researchers have caught an AI system, during a test run, attempting on its own initiative to inject a vulnerability into publicly available software. According to the experts, in order to pull this off, the AI model developed by Anthropic even attempted to manipulate a responsible person via email.

The AI Safety Institute of the British Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology had intentionally granted the models from Anthropic and ChatGPT developer OpenAI access to the internet in its tests of their cyberattack capabilities. However, it was assumed that the AI would only download software tools from the internet to complete the assigned task. It was “not anticipated” that the Anthropic model Mythos 5 would exploit internet access for activities directed against humans.

The researchers also acknowledged that they only discovered the tactic after the fact, by analyzing the data traffic. In future tests, they plan to monitor the data streams more closely in real time.

In recent weeks, Anthropic and OpenAI had already been forced to admit that, during testing, their AI models had unintentionally infiltrated the computer systems of real companies. These admissions had heightened concerns—which had existed for years—about cyberattacks carried out with the help of artificial intelligence.

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Fake Identities and Phishing Emails

In the most recent test, the Anthropic AI reportedly created its own account on the GitHub software platform and attempted to insert program code containing a deliberately introduced vulnerability into a publicly accessible project there. To convince the software’s maintainers, the AI created fake identities through which it communicated with them. This also included so-called phishing emails, which attackers use to trick people into revealing login information, for example.

When the malicious code was finally detected, the Anthropic model portrayed the entire incident as an honest mistake—and then attempted to reintroduce the vulnerability through purported corrections. Mythos 5 was also working to infect other AI agents. The code for this was not displayed on the website, but could only be read by AI software via an interface, according to reports.

In its response, Anthropic pointed out, among other things, that the AI model had not been subject to any restrictions on internet use during the test. The company argued that, due to the lack of safeguards, it behaved differently than software actually in use.

Not the first incident

According to the AI Security Institute (AISI), it is unclear whether the AI understood during the test that it was interacting with the real world rather than the test environment. In any case, the researchers were surprised to find that the AI would manipulate publicly available software to solve the task. It was also reported that AI from OpenAI had been active on the internet on its own initiative during test runs.

Anthropics Mythos 5 is particularly effective at detecting software vulnerabilities that have gone undetected, in some cases for decades. For this reason, the AI model is not publicly available. Instead, selected government agencies and companies are granted access to it so they can secure their systems.