For months, doctors attributed the 29-year-old’s symptoms to an anxiety disorder. It wasn’t until a chatbot provided the clue that likely saved her life.

Here's what it's all about Poppy Guy, a 29-year-old British woman, suffered for months from vomiting, shortness of breath, and a nearly black discoloration of her skin, but her doctors repeatedly attributed the symptoms to an anxiety disorder.

After she described her symptoms to ChatGPT, the chatbot suggested Addison's disease as a possible cause, which led her to undergo further tests and ultimately receive the correct diagnosis at the hospital.

A doctor told her that without being admitted to the hospital, she would likely have died, although OpenAI also emphasizes that ChatGPT is not a doctor and is not a substitute for diagnosis or treatment. Summary created with

Poppy Guy was looking forward to a two-week family vacation in Málaga and a nice tan. But during her stay in late May, the British woman’s skin didn’t turn golden brown—it turned almost black. She also experienced daily vomiting, shortness of breath, and dizziness, as the mother of two from Cornwall told the magazine “LADbible”.

Even before the vacation, the 29-year-old had visited her family doctor several times. For months, she was told that her symptoms were due to an anxiety disorder. The prescribed medications did not help, and her symptoms got worse.

Since she wasn't satisfied with this explanation, Poppy Guy described her symptoms to the ChatGPT chatbot. The AI tool suggested Addison's disease as a possible cause. In this rare condition, the adrenal glands produce too few essential hormones; if left untreated, it can be fatal. Guy looked into the possibility, went back to her doctor, and was referred to the hospital.

Collapse While Cooking

Just one week later, she collapsed while cooking at home. At the hospital, the suspicion was confirmed. It was an Addisonian crisis, a life-threatening exacerbation of the disease. According to her own account, a doctor told her that if she hadn’t been admitted that day, she would likely have died.

Guy was treated in the hospital on an IV for two weeks; today she takes eleven pills a day. She relies on a wheelchair and a walker and can only manage about twenty meters at a time. “I went to the doctor so many times, and every time they told me it was an anxiety disorder—and now I have a life-threatening illness,” she said. Her skin color also hasn’t returned to normal even now.

In this case, ChatGPT provided the decisive impetus. However, the diagnosis was made by a doctor. This is exactly what the developer, OpenAI, points out: The chatbot can help organize symptoms and prepare for a doctor’s appointment, but it is not a doctor and does not replace either diagnosis or treatment.