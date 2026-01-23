While one in every two households in Italy has an air conditioner humming away, Switzerland stays cool with open windows and lowered blinds. But why do we prefer to sweat rather than use air conditioning? It’s not about the money.

Doing Without Air Conditioners No one is as eager to work up a sweat for the environment as Switzerland

Here's what it's all about According to a Galaxus survey, Switzerland relies almost exclusively on fans and blinds for cooling; air conditioners are the exception here and in Germany, but the norm in Italy.

It is not the price that is holding Switzerland back, but rather its environmental conscience—which stands in contrast to the fact that many people increasingly consider air conditioning necessary due to heat waves.

The current heat warning and the possibility of a record-breaking summer in 2026 are putting pressure on this restraint; air conditioner sales in June 2026 had already reached a record high. Summary created with

Early in the morning, when the air is still cool, Switzerland throws open its windows. Wide open. A few minutes of fresh air, then they close them again and lower the blinds. This routine is followed throughout the country and is surprisingly consistent. Four out of five people here cool their homes exactly this way: airing out in the morning and keeping everything closed during the day.

That is the highest figure among all five countries surveyed recently by YouGov on behalf of the online retailer Galaxus. A total of 2,616 people from Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, and Austria took part.

Two-thirds of Swiss households also rely on external shading, such as blinds, venetian blinds, or awnings. A permanently installed air conditioning system, on the other hand, is a rarity here, just as it is in Germany. In Italy, the southernmost of the countries surveyed, it is standard in half of all households.

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It's not about the money; it's about conscience

Anyone who thinks Switzerland skips air conditioning out of stinginess is wrong. In France and Germany, the purchase price is the main concern for four out of ten respondents, while in Switzerland it’s a concern for only one in five. So there’s definitely room in the budget.

What’s missing is the permission we give ourselves. More than one in three people cite environmental concerns as a reason against using air conditioning—the highest percentage among all five countries. Only one in five people even considers having an air conditioner in the living room to be environmentally responsible.

And this is exactly where the contradiction lies. Four out of ten Swiss people also say that, in light of the heat waves, more air conditioners are needed. People suffer from the heat and at the same time deny themselves the means to combat it—a kind of self-imposed sacrifice.

Italy is largely unfamiliar with this dilemma; there, eight out of ten people find air conditioning increasingly necessary, without any sense of guilt. At night, it runs in four out of ten bedrooms there—almost twice as often as in France, which ranks second. In Switzerland and Germany, on the other hand, people leave their windows open all night; two out of three respondents do so faithfully, as if it were a ritual.

How Switzerland and its neighboring countries are trying to keep a cool head. Galaxus

Will this summer change everything?

On tropical nights, however, even that only helps to a limited extent. And we’ll have to brace ourselves for nights like that this week. Since Sunday, a Level 3 heat warning has been in effect across large parts of German- and French-speaking Switzerland since Sunday, valid at least through Friday. According to MeteoSwiss’s measurement data, the summer of 2026 could surpass the previous record summer of 2003; at some stations, more hot days were already recorded by the end of July than during the entire “summer of the century” back then.

Galaxus’s sales figures reveal just how resilient the “green conscience” really is under this pressure. Never before have customers purchased as many air conditioners in a single month as they did in June 2026. Still, blinds remain the norm, while wall-mounted units are the exception—at least for now.