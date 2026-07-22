Experts have long warned about artificial intelligence capable of carrying out cyberattacks on its own. Now it has actually happened—because OpenAI’s software tried to cheat during a test.

An unusual incident during a test run of new AI models by ChatGPT developer OpenAI demonstrates the risk of potential cyberattacks involving artificial intelligence. The software independently infiltrated the computer systems of another AI company, behaving like a savvy hacker, according to a blog post by OpenAI.

The affected company, Hugging Face—a platform for AI applications—reported last week that it had been the target of a cyberattack carried out using artificial intelligence. It has now come to light that the attack stemmed from an internal experiment at OpenAI that the software inadvertently took too far.

All just to cheat

According to the blog post, OpenAI wanted to test the ability of its new GPT-5.6 Sol model—and a yet-to-be-released future version—to exploit security vulnerabilities for cyberattacks. To do this, the software was tasked with solving problems from a standard test called ExploitGym, which is frequently used in the industry for this purpose. However, the AI models went much further than expected to complete the task.

First, the software escaped the test environment by gaining access to the open Internet on its own—through a previously undiscovered vulnerability. While navigating the web on their own, the models concluded that Hugging Face might contain useful data and solutions for the ExploitGym tasks. That is why the software gained access to “confidential information” on the platform that it could use to cheat on the ExploitGym test, OpenAI explained.

In this case as well, the OpenAI software exploited, among other things, previously undiscovered security vulnerabilities—as well as stolen login credentials. According to Hugging Face, the AI attacker executed thousands of steps and changed the location of the attack’s digital command center. OpenAI itself referred to it as an “unprecedented cyber incident.”

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Fear of AI-Powered Cyberattacks

Experts have long warned about cyberattacks using AI software. In recent months, a new model from OpenAI’s rival Anthropic, in particular, has fueled the debate. The software, called Mythos, uncovered security vulnerabilities in widely used programs and online services that had gone undetected for decades. The vulnerabilities were subsequently patched. But at the same time, this brought home the fact that such AI, in the wrong hands, can serve as a devastating cyberweapon.

Anthropic makes the full capabilities of Mythos available only to select government agencies and companies. For others, there is a stripped-down version called Fable, which, among other things, lacks cybersecurity capabilities. Following warnings that the AI models could run amok, Anthropic was forced to temporarily block access to Mythos and Fable at the behest of the U.S. government. The block has since been lifted.

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