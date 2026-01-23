For 67 years, Pelé’s legendary “Gol da Rua Javari” existed only in the minds of those who were there. Now Google has reconstructed the goal using AI and is showing it to the world for the first time.

Here's what it's all about Google and the Pelé Brand have used AI to reconstruct Pelé's legendary "Gol da Rua Javari" from 1959, since the goal was never filmed at the time.

The research was based on nearly 2,000 historical documents as well as the recollections of eyewitnesses, who reconstructed the goal using a model of the stadium.

The documentary "The Most Beautiful Goal Never Seen" is available on YouTube and will be on display at the Pelé Museum in Santos. Summary created with

Three chip shots in a row—over the first defender, over the second, and finally over the goalkeeper. The ball never touched the ground once. That’s how eyewitnesses described the goal Pelé scored on August 2, 1959, at Rua Javari Stadium in São Paulo. The greatest soccer player of the century himself later called it the most beautiful goal of his career. It’s just a shame that no camera captured the moment.

With the documentary “The Most Beautiful Goal Never Seen,” Google and the Pelé Brand—managed by NR Sports—are now bringing this moment to life. To do so, Google DeepMind used its AI models “Veo 3” and Gemini Omni to transform decades-old memories into moving images. The film is now available on YouTube.

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A smorgasbord of memories

To ensure that the reconstruction didn’t become mere fantasy, Brazilian historian Anita Lucchesi and her team pored over nearly 2,000 historical records—from the stadium’s blueprints to family photo albums. Eyewitnesses who saw the goal back then as children or young adults helped recreate the play from their memories. In total, over 3,600 historical images were incorporated into the project.

To bring the project to life, a film crew first shot real footage using heavy leather balls and jerseys from that era at what is now the Rua Javari Stadium. AI then transformed the stunt actor into Pelé, wearing his legendary number 10, and transported the stadium back to that cloudy winter afternoon in 1959. The finishing touch was provided by an analog film printer, which gave the footage the grainy look of 1950s cinema.

For Pelé, it was a shame that the goal wasn't counted back then. Google

"He would be so proud"

Just how much this moment means to the family is evident from the reaction of Pelé’s daughter, Flávia Kurtz. She says her father always felt it was a shame that the goal was never filmed. To be able to relive it now is simply incredible. He would be so proud to see all of this, she says.

Will AI-generated images ever be able to replace the feeling of having stood in the stands in Mooca on that August day? Hardly. But anyone seeing those three chip shots for the first time will at least understand why people have been talking about them for 67 years. The reconstruction will also be on display at the Pelé Museum in Santos in the future.