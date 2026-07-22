Samsung unveiled its next generation of foldable devices on Wednesday. Among them is a completely redesigned Galaxy Z Fold8. There are also two new watches. Here’s an overview.

New Product Line Samsung Sets the Bar Very High for Apple – An Overview of All the New Devices

Here's what it's all about Samsung has unveiled its eighth generation of foldable devices, led by the Galaxy Z Fold8 in a new, wider passport-style format and the Z Fold8 Ultra with an almost invisible display crease.

In addition, there are two new watches: the Galaxy Watch9, which features a faster chip, and the rugged Watch Ultra2, which lasts up to 60 hours.

Prices start at 1,149 francs for the Flip8 and 349 francs for the Watch9. Pre-orders are now being accepted. Summary created with

Under the slogan “A New Shape Unfolds,” Samsung unveiled its widest range of foldable devices to date on Wednesday afternoon. Instead of a single foldable model, there are now two—and one of them breaks with everything we’ve come to expect from Samsung’s foldable phones so far. About two months before Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone, Samsung is taking the lead and setting the bar high. Here’s an overview of the new products, which are available for pre-order now and will be available starting August 7.

All of Samsung's new foldable phones cost more than 1,000 francs. Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold8: The Fold in passport size

The biggest surprise is no longer a surprise, but it remains the most important new feature. The Galaxy Z Fold8 comes in a completely new design. When folded, it resembles a passport—shorter and significantly wider than previous Fold models—with an outer display that has the proportions of a standard smartphone. With this, Samsung addresses the most common criticism of the series: that the devices felt like an overly narrow remote control when folded.

When unfolded, it reveals an almost square screen in tablet format, which Samsung has specifically designed for movies, games, and reading articles and e-books. At 201 grams, it’s also the lightest Fold Samsung has ever built. It weighs barely more than a standard large-screen smartphone. It features two 50-megapixel cameras for wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle shots.

In Switzerland, the Z Fold8 starts at 1,729 francs; the top-of-the-line model with one terabyte of storage costs 2,179 francs.

Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: The Familiar Design

Anyone who has grown accustomed to the slim Fold silhouette of previous models will want to check out the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. It continues the design of the Z Fold7 and is aimed at those who want the very best. That includes an 8-inch internal screen, Samsung’s fastest chip, and a triple-camera system. The camera system is led by the 200-megapixel Ultra-class main lens and complemented by a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. When unfolded, the device measures just 4.1 millimeters thick—thinner than most ballpoint pens.

Samsung has also made improvements to the notorious crease in the center of the screen. A new display design with titanium reinforcement is intended to significantly reduce the visible crease while also making the display more durable. The crease hasn’t disappeared entirely, but it’s never been this inconspicuous on a Galaxy Fold.

The Ultra starts at 1,899 francs and goes up to 2,349 francs for the model with one terabyte of storage.

Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 8: The Slim

The Galaxy Z Flip8 stays true to its compact flip design, but at 180 grams, it’s the lightest and thinnest Flip yet. The real innovation lies in the outer display. The so-called FlexWindow serves as an AI hub that displays appointments, notifications, and shortcuts without requiring you to open the phone. Google’s Gemini Assistant can also be controlled directly from the closed device using a button or voice commands.

For selfie enthusiasts, there's a 50-megapixel camera and new features like a mirror mode on the external display for a quick check of your appearance before heading out.

At 1,149 francs, the Flip8 remains the most affordable way to enter Samsung's world of foldable phones; the model with more storage costs 1,299 francs.

Samsung

Galaxy Watch9: An Everyday Watch with a New Power Source

The Galaxy Watch9 looks similar to its predecessor, but under the hood, it’s a different watch. Samsung is moving away from its in-house processors—which have long been considered the series’ Achilles’ heel—and is now relying on a significantly faster chip from Qualcomm. The watch comes in two sizes with an aluminum case and is expected to last up to 30 hours on a single charge.

In terms of features, Samsung is putting health front and center. The watch monitors vital signs at night and alerts the user to any notable deviations, summarizes heart health in a simple score, and provides workout recommendations along with recovery needs. It now even alerts you when the environment becomes consistently too loud—a hearing protection feature that was virtually unheard of in smartwatches until now.

In terms of price, the Watch9 remains the most affordable new model: starting at 349 francs for the small version and 379 francs for the large version, with an additional 50 francs for the cellular version.

Samsung

Galaxy Watch Ultra2: Nearly three days of battery life

The rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra2 makes the biggest leap. Its battery capacity has increased by a good third and now lasts up to 60 hours. Despite this, the titanium case has become thinner, and according to Samsung, the display is brighter than any other smartwatch on the market—which is especially important in bright sunlight on a mountain or out on a lake.

The most spectacular new feature, however, is aimed at divers, as the Ultra is certified as a full-featured dive computer. In collaboration with Mares, Samsung has developed an app that displays depth, water temperature, and safe dive times right on your wrist. For endurance athletes, there’s also a trail running mode and a hydration reminder that estimates fluid loss based on sweat loss.

The Ultra2 is available for 649 francs. Cellular service is always included.

Samsung