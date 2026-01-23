A photo of a supposedly highly venomous coral snake sparked a warning in Linz am Rhein, Germany. The authorities have now given the all-clear. The image was most likely created or edited using artificial intelligence.

Here's what it's all about A resident in Linz am Rhein reported seeing a coral viper.

Authorities, the fire department, and a reptile expert initially believed the animal to be real.

An analysis of the image now suggests that it is an AI-generated fake. Summary created with

For nearly two weeks, the Linz am Rhein municipal association issued warnings about a highly venomous coral viper. The warning has now been lifted: There have been no further sightings—and the photo that was submitted is most likely not genuine.

As reported by SWR reports, the image file contains a digital watermark that indicates it was created or edited using artificial intelligence. Such markings are not visible when viewing an image normally, but can be detected using appropriate analysis software.

A man had reported the alleged snake in the Roniger Weg area and sent a photo to the municipality. After an initial assessment, the public safety office, the fire department, and an expert on venomous snakes concluded that the photo might indeed show a coral viper.

The municipality then took precautionary measures. A reptile expert was to be called in to capture the animal if necessary. The hospital and emergency responders were also prepared for a possible snake bite.

Coral snakes are considered highly venomous. Their venom can disrupt nerve transmission and, if left untreated, lead to respiratory paralysis.

Police are investigating possible consequences

The police stated that, upon initial review, it was not possible to definitively identify an AI image. A final assessment of the image is still pending.

Furthermore, there is no clear evidence so far that the man did not take the photo himself at the specified location. However, if the photo turns out to be a deliberate forgery, an investigation into the false reporting of a danger could follow.