Young people who start using TikTok or Instagram at an early age are more likely to perform poorly in school later on. This is shown by a new study involving more than 5,000 teenagers. The impact on grades is significant.

Here's what it's all about According to an Italian study, social media use affects adolescents' academic performance.

There were no disadvantages in English class—presumably because of the abundance of English-language content on social media.

Several European countries are planning to introduce age restrictions for social media, while experts are calling for more media education rather than outright bans. Summary created with

When children ask their parents for their own smartphone, they often hear: “If you’re constantly watching TikTok and scrolling through Instagram at such a young age, you’re not putting enough effort into school.” A new study from Italy concludes that their parents might be right.

To this end, researchers led by Marco Gui of the University of Milano-Bicocca in Milan surveyed more than 5,000 students to find out at what age they created their first social media account: before ninth grade or only after. They then analyzed how the students performed on subsequent achievement tests in mathematics, their native language (Italian), and English.

Lower test scores, more frequent grade repetition

The findings of the study published in the journal *Nature Human Behavior*: Those who already had a social media account in sixth, seventh, or eighth grade performed worse on average on the tests than those who waited until at least ninth grade to create an account—meaning they were usually at least 14 or 15 years old by then. Early users of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and similar platforms were also more likely to repeat a grade.

Only in English did the teenagers who had created a social media account at an early age perform just as well. The authors of the study hypothesize that this may be related to the “ubiquitous presence of English-language content on social media platforms.” This may help students learn English informally.

Possible reasons: Distractions, less time, being overwhelmed

According to the authors, their study shows that there does indeed appear to be a causal link between social media and academic performance. This is because, among other factors, the team took into account the parents’ educational level and the families’ socioeconomic background in the study.

The study did not examine the possible reasons for the observed effects. However, previous research points to frequent distractions from social media, which interfere with learning.

The team goes on to say that in the future, researchers could also investigate whether this is a time-related issue: Students who are spending time on social media may not be able to study for school. In addition, they could examine cognitive overload—that is, whether the brain’s working memory is simply unable to process the sheer volume of information.

Bans Have Already Been Announced

There is currently a global debate over whether young people should be allowed to access social media only after reaching a certain age. France will be the first country in the European Union to introduce a ban for young people under the age of 15. The ban is set to take effect after summer vacation. Germany, Spain, Greece, and Austria also plan to enact laws establishing a social media ban for minors up to a certain age.

Political debates focus primarily on the effects on mental health and the risk of addiction. However, scientific studies suggest that concentration, sleep quality, life satisfaction, and academic performance may also be negatively affected.

Other researchers praise the study

Klaus Zierer, a full professor of school pedagogy at the University of Augsburg, says the latest study is well-designed, well-executed, and its findings are consistent with previous research. “Once again, it has been shown that early social media use can have negative effects on academic performance.”

The difference in test performance in eighth or tenth grade between students who created an account in sixth grade and those who created an account starting in ninth grade was half a school year. Zierer considers this to be dramatic. He is convinced that the results are also applicable to other Western countries.

Christian Montag, associate professor of cognitive and neuroscience at the University of Macau SAR in China, believes that the constant interruptions caused by pop-up social media notifications on smartphones, in particular, explain these effects. “This shortens the periods during which people can concentrate.”

Researcher Calls for Training for Young People

María Paz Prendes Espinosa, a professor of educational technology at the University of Murcia in Spain, is not sure that the study really establishes such simple correlations between the age at which children start using social media and their academic performance. Nevertheless, she says the study shows that digital media are part of children’s everyday lives.

“Given this situation, banning the use of technology will not solve the associated problems,” she says. “On the contrary: We must promote an education that is tailored to the real-world context in which we live. We must train and guide people to master the use of technology.”