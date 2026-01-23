Starlink is bringing in billions for SpaceX, but expensive future projects are weighing on the balance sheet. The stock market is increasingly skeptical of Musk's plans.

Here's what it's all about SpaceX continues to grow strongly with Starlink, but high spending on Starship and artificial intelligence is pushing the company into the red.

Elon Musk is projecting annual revenue of one trillion dollars by 2030—but SpaceX is still a long way from that figure at the moment.

Investors are reacting skeptically to Musk's big promises: The stock has now fallen below its offering price. Summary created with

Elon Musk has never been short on bold statements: Now the tech billionaire is projecting that his space and AI company, SpaceX, will reach the $1 trillion mark in annual revenue. This is now expected to happen in 2030—one year earlier than previously anticipated—Musk said during a conference call with analysts.

He also reaffirmed plans to launch data centers into orbit and compete with major telecommunications providers through the Starlink satellite internet service. Wall Street wasn’t buying Musk’s big promises this time: SpaceX stock fell by more than seven percent in after-hours trading in the U.S.

SpaceX is currently miles away from the trillion-revenue mark. Last quarter, the company reported revenue of $7.8 billion (€6.75 billion)—a 92 percent increase year-over-year. According to Musk, this explosive growth is expected to come primarily from the artificial intelligence business. In the past quarter, the AI division generated $2.56 billion in revenue—and invested $15.8 billion, primarily in the expansion of data centers.

Currently, the retail and cloud giant Amazon comes closest to the trillion mark in revenue, having generated just under $717 billion in revenue last year.

Starlink Money Transfer

Starlink is currently SpaceX’s main source of revenue. In the past quarter, revenue grew by nearly two-thirds year-over-year to about $4.3 billion. More airlines, among others, are turning to Musk’s internet from space. Operating income rose by 80 percent to about $1.66 billion. The number of Starlink customers grew from 10.3 million to 12 million within three months.

Top executive Gwynne Shotwell, who is in charge of operations, expressed confidence that Starlink could poach customers from the major mobile carriers with its new, more powerful satellites. She expressed confidence that the service would be better. Among other things, she noted, satellites could provide coverage to areas currently without mobile internet. In a country as large as the U.S., this is a real problem.

Starship: A Beacon of Hope

In recent years, SpaceX has become indispensable to the U.S. space program. Musk calculated that the current Falcon 9 rocket carries about 2,500 metric tons of payload into space each year.

A central pillar of Musk’s vision for the future is the giant Starship rocket, which is currently still undergoing test flights. With it, SpaceX is aiming for one million metric tons annually and “potentially ten million metric tons,” he said. “Probably” within a year, people will see Starship launch “at least once a day”—and possibly more often. At the electric car manufacturer Tesla, which Musk also leads, deadlines he set have often been missed, such as those for autonomous driving and new models.

All in all, expenses for Starship and the expansion of AI exceeded the profits generated by Starlink. SpaceX ended the quarter with a loss of $541 million, following a loss of about $1 billion a year earlier.

Stock Price Rises and Falls

SpaceX went public in mid-June with record proceeds of $75 billion. With an offering price of $135, Musk’s company was valued at nearly $1.8 trillion at its debut. This stood in stark contrast to its current business operations—but SpaceX justified the valuation with its ambitious plans in the field of artificial intelligence.

In the first few weeks after the initial public offering, the stock price rose—driven in part by interest from retail investors—to just over $225. Since then, the stock has fallen below its offering price and closed at around $125 in regular U.S. trading on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the lock-up period for additional shares held by company insiders and early investors will also expire, and those shares could then be sold on the market. If demand remains constant, an increase in supply could lead to lower prices.

Speculation that Musk might have SpaceX take over Tesla was not discussed during the analyst conference.

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