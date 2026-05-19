Artificial intelligence has long since arrived in Swiss companies, according to a UBS study. However, it is mostly used selectively - primarily for data analysis and automation.

Many Swiss companies are already using AI - but mostly only in individual areas. (symbolic image)

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is already widespread among Swiss companies. However, the technology is mostly used selectively and not systematically. This is the conclusion reached by the major bank UBS following a survey of around 2,500 companies in Switzerland.

The overall picture points to pragmatic use, write the authors of the study published on Tuesday. According to the study, around 60 percent of Swiss companies are already using AI, although there are clear differences depending on company size and sector.

Use is particularly widespread in large companies and in digitized knowledge industries such as information and communication technology (ICT), financial service providers and the pharmaceutical industry. By contrast, construction, transportation, healthcare, trade and traditional industries such as wood, paper and textiles are lagging far behind.

AI mainly helps with data analysis

According to the study, AI is primarily used in practice for comparatively low-threshold applications. Around half of companies use it for data analysis and decision support or to improve existing products and services.

The automation of business processes plays a particularly important role in larger companies. Around a quarter of companies also use AI for innovation and product development. Only a few companies have already made AI the core of their business model - the ICT sector is an exception.

As a key finding, UBS highlights the strong dependence of AI use on the degree of digitalization. Companies with a well-developed IT infrastructure and structured data - typically larger companies - could use AI significantly better and also see more benefits in it. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), on the other hand, often do not have these prerequisites and therefore use AI less frequently and less extensively.

AI is predominantly seen as an opportunity

According to the survey, a clear pattern also emerges in the assessment: highly digitalized sectors such as ICT and finance predominantly see AI as an opportunity - particularly due to productivity increases, better decisions and quality improvements. Sectors with a lower level of digitalization - such as education, culture or parts of industry - more often see AI as a risk. Overall, however, the perception of AI as an opportunity clearly predominates, not least because of the potential for automation.

Companies do not expect a radical upheaval in the coming years, but rather a gradual expansion in the use of AI. Many are planning to intensify it, while only a few want to do without it completely. At the same time, companies are expecting a moderate impact on employment: A slight decline is expected, but no massive job cuts. AI is primarily seen as a relief for employees, not as a complete replacement.

AI will change the requirements for employees the most. Demand is increasing in particular for IT and digital skills as well as analytical and creative skills, while simple communication tasks are becoming less important. At the same time, the shortage of skilled workers remains a key obstacle for many companies, according to the study.

Overall, the study shows a dichotomy: large, digitally well-positioned companies are actively driving AI forward and benefiting more from it, while many smaller companies are still taking a wait-and-see approach and see access to AI hampered by a lack of digitalization, limited resources and uncertainty about the concrete benefits.

Data basis as a braking factor

A second survey by credit agency Dun & Bradstreet comes to similar conclusions. According to this, 97% of the organizations surveyed in Switzerland have ongoing AI initiatives. However, many feel that they are being held back when taking the next step: only 5 percent stated that their database is already sufficiently prepared for the use of AI.

According to the survey, which was also published on Tuesday, 60 percent of companies plan to increase their investments further over the next twelve months. At the same time, 69% already reported the first measurable returns from AI.

The quarterly global "D&B AI Momentum" survey is based on interviews with 10,000 companies in 32 countries.