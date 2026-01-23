Swisstopo's popular map app is getting a major update. New landmarks, a smarter search function, and additional features for trip planning are designed to make navigation in Switzerland easier.

Search functions in the Swisstopo app now work across languages and tolerate spelling errors and dialectal spellings. (File photo)

Millions of people use it Swiss Maps App Gets Major Update—Here's What's New

Here's what it's all about Swisstopo's free map app has been downloaded more than four million times since its launch.

An update introduces new landmarks, an improved search function, and additional options for trip planning.

According to Swisstopo, the app is opened up to 300,000 times a day on sunny weekends. Summary created with

The Federal Office of National Topography's map app has been downloaded more than four million times since its launch in July 2020. With a recent update, the app now includes new features such as landmarks and an improved search function.

The newly introduced landmarks highlight particularly striking and easily recognizable features such as mountain peaks, buildings, or natural landmarks, as the Federal Office of Topography (Swisstopo) announced on Thursday. They are intended to make it easier to find one’s way in unfamiliar surroundings. Tapping on the symbols allows users to access additional information.

The search function has also been enhanced. Searches now work across languages and are tolerant of spelling errors and dialectal spellings. In addition, individually saved routes and bookmarks can be found directly through the search function.

When planning trips, users can now freely choose their starting point and time, regardless of their current location. Additional filters for ascents and descents help with the selection.

The Swisstopo app is free. According to Swisstopo, it is opened up to 300,000 times a day on sunny weekends.