A security researcher discovered a simple vulnerability in the prayer app “Click to Pray” that allowed the data of all users to be accessed. The app’s operators simply did not respond for six months.

Here's what it's all about Due to a simple security vulnerability in the “Click to Pray” prayer app, the data of more than 700,000 users could be accessed for months.

The data breach involved names, email addresses, and dates of birth—ideal material for phishing, especially given the often older user base.

The operators did not respond for six months and only quietly patched the vulnerability after the issue became public. Summary created with

Anyone who uses the Pope’s official prayer app for their daily devotions has, as a rule, provided the app’s operators with their first and last names, email address, and date of birth. It was precisely this data that could be accessed on “Click to Pray” for months from any account—without logging in and without authorization. According to the security researcher “Bobdahacker,” approximately 719,517 registered accounts were affected. The app is part of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network and is operated by the communications service provider “La Machi.”

One of the oldest vulnerabilities on the web

This is a classic vulnerability. The app queried individual user accounts using a simple, sequential number. Anyone who incremented this number in their browser was served the data for the next account. In technical circles, this is known as “Insecure Direct Object Reference” (IDOR)—and this type of lack of access control has topped the well-known OWASP list of the most common web vulnerabilities for years. Passwords and payment data were not affected, but that doesn’t mean the all-clear can be given.

After all, a name and an email address are all it takes to send deceptively authentic scam emails. This is particularly concerning here because a large portion of the user base is likely to be older and less experienced in dealing with digital traps—a target group that “Bobdahacker” also explicitly identifies as being at risk.

The situation is exacerbated by two additional flaws. The confirmation code for email verification appeared directly in the server response, allowing accounts to be activated without access to the actual email account. And because the app’s email sending mechanism was technically flawed, genuine messages were virtually indistinguishable from forged ones.

Six Months of Radio Silence

The researcher had already reported the vulnerability on January 3, 2026, to no fewer than nine contact addresses. Nothing happened for half a year. It wasn’t until the U.S. website Dark Reading made the findings public in July that the vulnerability was quietly fixed. To this day, there has been no confirmation or even a simple “thank you” to the person who prevented the damage.