To this day, passengers are asked to activate airplane mode before takeoff. But why? Safety concerns are just an excuse. The real reason is that it’s annoying.

Airplane mode is also useful for putting your cell phone offline, even when you're not on a flight.

As if radiation were a problem That's the real reason why you should turn on airplane mode on a plane

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Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Airplane mode is no longer technically necessary. Cell phones cannot interfere with an airplane's navigation systems.

The real reason for the rule is to prevent conflicts (“air rage”) among passengers caused by loud phone calls.

Instead, airlines offer Wi-Fi to provide passengers with connectivity while preventing disruptive cell phone calls. Summary created with

Every safety briefing on an airplane begins with the same instruction: Smartphones and laptops must be set to airplane mode. But what if this rule is long outdated and cell phones have never actually caused a plane to crash? The surprising truth behind the rule has less to do with technical safety and more to do with an unexpected phenomenon on the ground and in the cabin.

The Myth of the Crash

For decades, turning on airplane mode has been presented as essential for flight safety. The image of a plane crashing due to interference from a cell phone is deeply ingrained in our collective consciousness. Yet this scenario is not only unlikely—it is practically impossible.

Since 2022, the European Union has allowed airlines to permit cell phone use on board, as long as the aircraft’s communication frequencies are not interfered with. Certain frequencies have been reserved for mobile communication in flight since 2008 to prevent interference. A 2012 American study had already confirmed that there has never been a verifiable case in which a cell phone caused serious interference. The rationale for airplane mode therefore appears to lie elsewhere.

Dead spots on the ground and trouble in the air

One of the lesser-known reasons for the ban on cell phone use has to do with the ground-based cellular network. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) once justified the ban by stating that a large number of passengers could overload the cell towers on the ground and disrupt the network. However, this explanation is equally questionable, since the towers are designed to handle a significantly higher load than a single airplane can cause.

A far more plausible and realistic reason is what’s known as “air rage.” This term describes the phenomenon of angry passengers who feel disturbed by the inconsiderate behavior of other passengers. When a large number of people are talking on the phone in the cabin, it not only creates a disruptive background noise but also leads to conflicts and aggression.

Although incidents of “air rage” have declined again recently, they still pose a major problem for airlines and their staff. Airlines therefore believe that banning mobile phone use reduces the risk of conflicts on board. For this reason, many airlines offer Wi-Fi exclusively to entertain passengers while restricting the use of mobile networks.

Interesting Facts About Airplane Mode Airplane mode saves you money: Airplane mode is the easiest way to avoid an expensive cell phone bill. With the push of a button, you can turn off all connections at once.

Airplane mode is the easiest way to avoid an expensive cell phone bill. With the push of a button, you can turn off all connections at once. Download in advance: For your next flight, it's best to download maps, music, and TV shows ahead of time—that way, you won't need an internet connection at all once you're on board.

For your next flight, it's best to download maps, music, and TV shows ahead of time—that way, you won't need an internet connection at all once you're on board. Please note regarding Edelweiss & EasyJet : There is (still) no Wi-Fi on board these flights; vacation flights are often completely offline.

: There is (still) no Wi-Fi on board these flights; vacation flights are often completely offline. Check Data Throttling: The EU roaming cap does not apply as usual while on board. A third-party block provides additional protection. Summary created with

A Look into the Future

Ultimately, your smartphone isn't going to cause the plane to crash. The old rule has evolved into a passenger management measure. With the new EU regulations, the situation could change soon. While many airlines encourage the use of Wi-Fi, using the cellular network remains a sensitive issue.

And so, airplane mode remains a relic from a time when airplanes were considered radio-free zones—a switch designed not primarily for safety, but to maintain social harmony above the clouds.