When exactly did the Internet's rise to prominence begin? In Switzerland, we can pinpoint the date almost to the day: September 16, 1996. And there's a simple reason for that.

It was a gloomy Monday. And a chilly one at that: the temperature barely managed to climb above the 10-degree mark. Actually, it was a September day to forget. But in fact, this day went down in Swiss internet history. For it was something like “Day Zero” for the widely accessible internet. It was the day the web passed from the nerds to the general public.

Surfing the web used to be a luxury

Because on September 16, 1996, the Internet became simple and affordable. To understand that, you first need to know what it was like before. Until then, the World Wide Web had been a luxury item that mainly tech enthusiasts and companies could afford. And yet, the standard hourly rate of 5 to 10 francs and the additional monthly fee of 40 to 100 francs weren’t even the biggest problem.

Until 1996, it was the most widely used Swiss online medium: the cryptic Videotex. Roger Baur

The telephone connection—which was still indispensable for access at the time—had a much greater impact on costs. And it was quite a burden: Despite a price reduction in the summer of 1996, a long-distance call—that is, a call outside one’s own area code —cost 12.5 rappen (from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and after 9 p.m.) or 25 rappen per minute (during other times). Surfing the web for one hour a day could add up to over 500 francs a month. This was especially true for people living in rural areas, since many Internet service providers only offered access numbers in major cities.

The Blue Window Offers Affordable Internet

That changed abruptly on September 16, 1996. That was the day “The Blue Window” opened. “The Blue Window” was a subsidiary of Telecom PTT—the predecessor of today’s Swisscom—in partnership with another company and several Swiss publishing houses. What made it special was that The Blue Window offered Internet access throughout Switzerland at local phone rates—that is, 3.3 rappen during off-peak hours and 6.6 rappen during peak hours. Added to this was a comparatively low monthly base fee of 25 francs, which included 20 hours of browsing time at no extra charge.

But that wasn't all. Until September 1996, setting up Internet access was anything but easy. Several programs spread across even more floppy disks had to be installed and, in some cases, linked together. The Blue Window provided all of this on a single CD: a single click was all it took to install all the necessary programs. As a result, aside from its affordable price, the Internet became “grandma-friendly” for the first time.

This effect was also statistically measurable: In the spring of 1997, the Federal Statistical Office measured for the first time how many Swiss people had an Internet connection and found the figure to be just under 7 percent. A year later, one in six people was already surfing the web; by 2000, it was one in three—the rest is history.

It's never been easier to set up Internet access: Starter Kit from The Blue Window. Roger Baur

From that day on, speeds kept increasing while prices steadily fell: Just three years later, hardly anyone was paying a basic fee for access via a telephone modem anymore. Providers like Swisscom with Freeway and Sunrise with Freesurf dominated the market. And when broadband connections gradually entered the market starting in 2000—with ADSL over the telephone network and “cable internet” via the former TV cable network—the internet was definitely unstoppable.

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With the rise of the Internet, all of the online services that had been leading the way until the summer of 1996 eventually disappeared. Videotex, for example, had several hundred thousand Swiss users at its peak; in the regional market, BBS mailboxes run by enthusiasts and interconnected with one another dominated, and CompuServe, hailing from the U.S., was courting Swiss customers with its modem services.

They’re all history now—but The Blue Window isn’t quite: The brand was integrated into Swisscom in the early 2000s and lives on today as the news portal Bluewin.ch—now “blue News”—as well as in countless email addresses.