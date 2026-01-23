Since iOS 18, there's been a feature buried deep in the Settings menu that noticeably reduces motion sickness on the screen. Here's how to turn it on in less than a minute.

Here's what it's all about Starting with iOS 18, the iPhone's "Vehicle Motion Cues" feature displays animated dots at the edge of the screen to help alleviate motion sickness when looking at your phone.

You can enable it in less than a minute by going to "Settings," "Accessibility," and "Motion."

However, the points don't help everyone equally, and they're intended only for passengers, not for the driver. Summary created with

Just a quick glance at your phone while driving is enough to make your stomach churn. About one in three people is sensitive to motion in vehicles, and the screen, of all things, makes the effect worse. If you have an iPhone, there’s something you can do about it—without needing any extra apps.

Here's how to turn on the feature Open "Settings" and tap "Accessibility."

Open "Settings" and tap "Accessibility." Under "Movements," select "Vehicle Movement Notifications."

Tap "Automatic" so that the iPhone only displays the points when it detects a trip.

"One" keeps them running continuously. Summary created with

If you use this feature often, add the icon to Control Center and toggle it on or off with a single tap. Under “Customize Appearance,” you can change the pattern and color if the dots appear too faint against a light background. The entire process is also explained in Apple’s official support guide.

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What the points actually do

The feature is called “Vehicle Motion Cues.” Animated dots dance along the edge of the screen, shifting via the acceleration sensors in time with the vehicle’s movement—backward when accelerating and to the side when turning. This provides the eyes with a signal of movement that the static screen would otherwise withhold. It is precisely this discrepancy between what the inner ear senses and what the eye sees that triggers motion sickness.

These tips are especially helpful if your nausea is caused by looking at your phone. They work well for some people but not so much for others, and you shouldn’t be using them while driving anyway—they’re meant for the passenger seat. Android users are out of luck for now. Although Google is working on its own solution, it won’t be rolled out until early 2026, so apps like “Motion Cues” are filling the gap in the Play Store.

If none of that works, there’s always the oldest trick in the book—and it’s free and requires no update. Just put your phone down for a moment and look out the window at the passing scenery; then your eyes and sense of balance will receive the same information that all this technology is trying to provide.