Here's what it's all about Malware disguised as a movie download steals passwords, credit card information, and crypto wallets.

More than 90 fake streaming sites in ten languages steal personal data and payment information during the registration process.

On social media, fake IMAX tickets that never existed are being sold for hundreds of dollars. Summary created with

Hardly any other movie has drawn as much attention this summer as “The Odyssey.” With over $264 million in box office receipts on its opening weekend, Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic has broken records. But the hype also has a downside: Several security firms are warning of a wave of scam attempts that use the movie as bait.

Malware Instead of Movie Enjoyment

According to an analysis by Bitdefender, files are circulating online that claim to be a “1080p WEBRip” or Blu-ray version of “The Odyssey.” In reality, these files contain LummaStealer, a piece of malware that steals saved passwords, credit card information, and crypto-wallet details. The disguise is clever: The file has a VLC icon and ends in .exe, which Windows hides by default. This makes it look like a harmless movie.

Malwarebytes also investigated the campaign and uncovered a second scam. On cloned torrent sites, a fake pop-up appears with the message “Browser Issue Detected.” Anyone who clicks “Fix It Now” is redirected to a malvertising network that, depending on the campaign, delivers scareware, fake support numbers, or other malware. The security researchers found identical overlays on several sites, suggesting a coordinated effort.

MyTech – der Digital-Newsletter Du willst bei KI und Gadgets immer einen Schritt voraus sein und dich sicher im Internet bewegen? Mit dem MyTech-Newsletter erfährst du regelmässig die wichtigsten News und Hintergründe aus der Technik-Welt, genauso wie einfache Tipps und Tricks für deinen Alltag.

Fake streaming sites in ten languages

Kaspersky, for its part, warns of a third variant: fake streaming sites that promise free access to “The Odyssey.” The platforms look professional, display fake user reviews, and even offer the movie in the respective local language. Anyone who clicks “Play” is prompted to register and, in doing so, reveals personal data and payment information. According to Kaspersky, over 90 such domains have been identified in ten languages.

Anyone who thinks they’re on the safe side by going to the movies should also be careful. The limited IMAX 70mm screenings sold out in no time, which, according to the industry magazine *Variety*, has created a full-fledged black market for tickets. On social media and resale platforms, fans report paying hundreds of dollars for tickets that never existed or were never honored. One Reddit user said they had been “scammed left and right.”