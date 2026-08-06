Every day, various apps on our smartphones track our movements. The numbers are staggering. In two datasets from 2025, journalists found a total of 380 million recorded location points from 137 countries, traceable to approximately 40,000 apps. By no means were only dubious niche apps involved; well-known names such as Candy Crush, Tinder, and weather apps were also included.

The data flow is almost always the same. An app requests location permission for a useful feature and then shares your location with third parties via built-in advertising modules. Over time, these individual data points form a movement profile that reveals where you live, work, and when you’re not at home. These five types of apps stand out in particular.

Flashlight Apps

Every modern smartphone has a built-in flashlight. No one needs a separate app for that, and yet many of these free apps request access to your location, contacts, or microphone. The Swiss awareness platform “eBanking – but safe!” cites this very example as a classic case of unnecessary permissions. Anyone who still has such an app on their phone can delete it without hesitation.

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Popular Games

Free games are often funded through advertising—and thus through data. Among the games listed in the netzpolitik.org dataset was Candy Crush, a game with hundreds of millions of installations. When asked, the developer, King, declined to comment. That doesn’t mean every mobile game sells your location, but it’s worth taking a close look at the permissions requested.

Microsoft

Health and Fitness Apps

Running and fitness apps need your location to track distance and pace. This means they know your home address, your running routes, and your typical times. The popular app MyFitnessPal is also said to have been implicated in the data breach that’s been analyzed. With smaller, lesser-known providers, the risk that such data will eventually be passed on is particularly high.

MyFitnessPal

Social Media and Messaging Apps

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and WhatsApp offer numerous ways to share your location—for example, with every photo you tag. This becomes particularly problematic during vacations, when public posts reveal that the apartment is currently empty. Dating apps like Grindr and Tinder were also found in the data sets, which is especially sensitive because they allow for intimate inferences to be drawn.

Tinder

Navigation and Weather Apps

It makes sense that Google Maps or Apple Maps need your location. What’s less well known is that many of these services store a location history that can be used to reconstruct your entire daily routine. Weather apps, on the other hand, would only need the approximate region to provide a local forecast, but they often access your exact location.

SRF

Here's how to stay in control Check the permissions manager on your smartphone to see which apps are allowed to access your location, and revoke that permission for any apps where it doesn't make sense.

Check the permissions manager on your smartphone to see which apps are allowed to access your location, and revoke that permission for any apps where it doesn't make sense. For the necessary apps, change the sharing setting from "Always" to "While using the app" or "Ask every time."

Turn off "precise location" for apps that only need your approximate region, such as weather services.

Delete free apps you hardly ever use, because even unused apps continue to use data in the background.

Disable the advertising ID in Settings so that it is more difficult to link collected data to a specific person. Summary created with

The Data Protection Commissioner of the Canton of Zurich provides illustrated guides for iPhone and Android that help you review your permissions in just a few minutes. If you go through this process once a year, you’ll have already eliminated most of your digital footprint.