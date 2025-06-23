When the asphalt is shimmering and the fans are struggling to keep up, air conditioning is usually the only thing that helps. But there are a few other gadgets that promise to cool you down at the push of a button. Are they just gimmicks, or is there actually something useful among them?

Special Cooling These Are the Best Gadgets to Beat the Summer Heat

Crisis in Ceuta – Could Spain Be Expelled from the Schengen Area?

Every second person leaves money lying around and doesn't realize it

The Personal Windmaker

In times of increasingly frequent heat waves, the handheld fan becomes a portable cooling zone. The model from Jsdoin stands out with five speed settings and a USB charging option. Its biggest strength? Independence. No power cord, no noise—just a breeze. “Small, quiet, effective. A real lifesaver for train rides and meetings,” users write on Amazon.

Jsdoin

Cooling wipes for when you need a quick refresh

The principle is simple, the effect is amazing. Just wet the YQXCC cooling towel, wring it out—and it noticeably lowers your skin temperature. The set includes two towels. Whether you’re hiking, exercising, or gardening, this gadget stands out for its efficiency without using any electricity.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

The Modern Neck Fan

What looks like a pair of futuristic headphones is actually a high-tech portable fan. Sweetfull’s neck fan distributes air through a 360-degree outlet without rotor blades and without tangled cords. According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts up to nine hours.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

The Laptop Cooler for Hot Workdays

It’s not just people who suffer from the summer heat. Smartphones and laptops can also overheat and sometimes meet their end due to the heat. The KLIM laptop cooler prevents exactly that. Four quiet fans cool the device from below, and the unit is lightweight, sturdy, and ready to use right out of the box.

Kingdom of the Netherlands

The Quiet Revolution in Beer Crates

The idea is as obvious as it is ingenious. A compact ice block that chills an entire case of beer—quickly and efficiently. Ideal for impromptu barbecues and festival-goers. The SL ice block fits in any standard freezer compartment and puts an end to lukewarm lager.

Sleeping Lion

The Mini Air Conditioner with Mist Spray

When fans fail, that’s when portable air conditioners come into their own. The Guong model uses water or ice cubes to create a noticeably cooler indoor environment through evaporative cooling. It operates quietly, takes up little space, and features a built-in LED night light.

Drum

The Machine for Party Animals and Purists

Nothing ruins a cocktail quite like a lack of ice. Silonn’s ice cube maker delivers a fresh supply in six minutes. A must-have for every evening on the balcony, every sophisticated home office—and every summer party worthy of the name. “No more freezing plastic bags—finally, real ice at the push of a button,” writes one enthusiastic user.