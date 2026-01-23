Psychedelic knit sweaters, coats with infrared lights in the hoods, and T-shirts covered in fake faces are the latest fashion craze. This new trend aims to outsmart AI surveillance. But how is that supposed to work?

Here's what it's all about Fashion brands are incorporating “adversarial patterns” into their clothing. These include eye-catching patterns, fake faces, and infrared LEDs designed to confuse AI surveillance cameras.

Experts are skeptical. The designs have hardly been tested in real-world use and become obsolete with every software update. The creators therefore see their fashion primarily as a visible form of protest.

Real-time facial recognition remains banned in Switzerland. However, local authorities are also upgrading their capabilities with Fedpol’s new facial image matching system. Summary created with

If you happen to come across someone in London or Berlin these days wearing a wildly patterned knit sweater, you might not see it as a fashion statement, but rather as a disguise. For what appears to the human eye as a riot of colors, shapes, and distorted faces is meant to be something entirely different to the camera: a giraffe, a dog, a pile of visual data garbage. The main thing is that it’s not a person.

"Adversarial Clothing" is the name of the trend that has already inspired several fashion labels. Clothing featuring so-called adversarial patterns deliberately exploits vulnerabilities in image recognition algorithms so that surveillance systems can no longer recognize or identify the wearer as a person. And the designs are so extravagant that they’ve long been turning heads—even among those without a technical background.

Fake Faces and Animals in the Code

The designers’ tricks are as creative as they are varied. The Leipzig-based brand “Urban Privacy,” for example, prints dozens of fake faces across large areas of its shirts and hoodies. Some facial recognition systems struggle when they suddenly see ten faces on a single torso—which one is supposed to be the real one? Co-founder Daniel Preuss describes this as a deliberate play on this chaos.

The Italian label “Cap_able,” founded by designer Rachele Didero, takes it one step further. Her knit patterns were developed using AI and optimized until standard object-recognition systems no longer detected humans in them, but rather animals or small figures. And for those who find patterns insufficient, there are even more extreme measures. The “Urban Ghost” coat features infrared LEDs in the hood that simply blind night-vision cameras. Invisible to the naked eye, it appears to the camera as a dazzling spot of light instead of a face.

From Suspected Bank Robber to Fashion Trend

It’s remarkable how quickly this niche is becoming affordable. T-shirts from Urban Privacy start at 35 euros, and hoodies at 65 euros. Cap_able, on the other hand, remains more of a wearable art piece with knit items starting at 560 euros. The message is still the same, though—digital self-protection should no longer be a luxury reserved for privacy geeks.

Didero explains how perceptions have shifted. When she began creating her designs in 2018, people still thought of her as a designer of bank robber masks. Today, requests are pouring in, especially from younger people who fear AI and the loss of their privacy. Many fashion experts even believe that all it would take is a single celebrity to wear such a piece on the red carpet for the trend to explode.

Attractive Protection with an Expiration Date

But does it really work? Skepticism is warranted here. Fashion researcher Jennifer Bell of the Nottingham School of Art & Design points out that hardly any of these products have been tested under real-world conditions and that modern surveillance systems can certainly cope with minor disruptions.

On top of that, there’s a fundamental problem. The patterns are tailored to the weaknesses of today’s algorithms. If the software is updated, the expensive camouflage might end up being nothing more than a colorful sweater. Berlin-based technologist Adam Harvey, a pioneer of anti-surveillance aesthetics, therefore considers such technical camouflage to be, by its very nature, a stopgap measure. The designers themselves, for this reason, see the value of their clothing less in protection and more in the visible act of resistance that brings the debate on surveillance out onto the streets.

And what does that mean for Switzerland?

The reason for the hype is real. On July 10, Germany amended the Federal Police Act to allow real-time facial recognition at train stations in situations posing a particular risk, and the United Kingdom is also expanding its programs. In Switzerland, however, real-time facial recognition in public spaces remains off-limits. There is simply no legal basis for it, and the cities of Zurich, St. Gallen, and Lausanne have already come out in favor of a ban.

That doesn’t mean Switzerland is completely free of surveillance, however. Several cantonal police forces use software to retrospectively match wanted photos against databases. And this year, of all years, the federal government is upgrading its systems. Fedpol is expanding its AFIS identification system to include automated facial image matching—at a cost of 24.61 million Swiss francs. The agency emphasizes that this does not constitute real-time surveillance. Critics such as law professor Monika Simmler view this distinction as mere semantics.

The Zurich Cantonal Council, for its part, authorized the police this spring to use artificial intelligence to analyze personal data in the future. Real-time facial recognition, however, remained explicitly prohibited. For now?