Some things in your living room can weaken your Wi-Fi signal without you even realizing it. Here's an overview of how you might be able to make your internet a little faster again.

Your laptop is taking forever to load, the movie on the TV is stuttering, and your cell phone loses signal in the bedroom. Before you call your service provider, it’s worth taking a look at the furniture and devices around your router. That’s because Wi-Fi uses radio waves, and these can be absorbed, deflected, or interfered with by surprisingly ordinary objects.

Here are the most common culprits in your own home.

The Microwave

The microwave is a classic. It heats your food at exactly 2.4 gigahertz—the very same frequency used by many Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. When the microwave is running, the connection may briefly drop out. Modern routers also transmit in the 5- or even 6-gigahertz band, where this problem hardly ever occurs.

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The Aquarium

A water tank in the living room acts like an invisible wall. Water molecules absorb radio waves, creating what Hills calls a “radio shadow” behind the tank. So if the router is right behind your aquarium, the signal has to fight its way through several hundred liters of liquid. The same applies to large water heaters or a hot-water tank filled to the brim.

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Mirrors and shiny surfaces

Mirrors don't absorb the signal; they reflect it back. Like visible light, radio waves are part of the electromagnetic spectrum and are reflected by mirrored surfaces. This deflects the signal in the wrong direction and, in the worst case, can cause the signal to interfere with itself. Even the glossy back of a large TV can sometimes act as such a reflector.

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Refrigerator, washing machine, and everything made of metal

Metal is your Wi-Fi’s toughest enemy. A refrigerator, washing machine, steel shelf, or solid metal door can both reflect and absorb the signal, creating dead zones in your home. If your router is crammed into a corner of the kitchen between these appliances, that often explains half the problem.

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Cordless phones, baby monitors, and Bluetooth

Many DECT cordless phones, older baby monitors, wireless security cameras, and Bluetooth speakers are all operating on the same 2.4-gigahertz band as your router. The more devices that transmit simultaneously on this narrow band, the more congested it becomes, and the slower everything gets. For baby monitors, it helps to choose a model that transmits on a different frequency.

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Houseplants

The large Monstera next to the sideboard also plays a role. The water in its leaves absorbs some of the radio waves, similar to an aquarium, though to a lesser extent. A single cactus isn't a problem, but a dense jungle right in front of the router certainly is.

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Bookshelves and Solid Wood Furniture

Paper is denser than you might think. A crammed bookshelf, a heavy solid-wood cabinet, or a bulky TV stand noticeably slow down the signal. If the router is hidden behind books or inside a closed cabinet, you’re needlessly sacrificing range.

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Thick Walls

The biggest source of interference is often the building itself. Concrete, brick, and natural stone significantly attenuate the signal, and in many older buildings, there is also a metal mesh embedded in the plaster that acts as a shield. Anyone trying to transmit signals across multiple floors will quickly run into limitations here.

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