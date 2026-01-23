Ubisoft has rebuilt the most popular installment in the "Assassin's Creed" series from the ground up, delivering the best remake in years. Here's why a return to the Caribbean is worth it, even for veterans.

Here's what it's all about Ubisoft has completely redeveloped the 2013 game "Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag." "Black Flag Resynced" has been available since July 9 and sold over 2 million copies on its first day.

The remake impresses with spectacular graphics, a revamped combat and stealth system, improved naval battles, and about six hours of new content.

According to many industry publications, it is the highest-rated "Assassin's Creed" game since 2013 and is worth playing for newcomers and veterans alike. Summary created with

The sun is setting behind Nassau, my crew is breaking into a shanty, and a Spanish frigate appears on the horizon. I could attack it. I could also just keep sailing, go diving for treasure, or hunt wild boars on a deserted island. Right at that moment, it hits me: No game has ever captured the freedom of the pirate life better than “Black Flag.” And the remake makes that feeling even more intense.

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The Caribbean has never been so beautiful

"Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" is a re-release of the 2013 game "Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag," which is still considered one of the best entries in the series. Ubisoft Singapore has completely redeveloped the game using the same Anvil engine that powered “Assassin’s Creed Shadows.” Players once again take on the role of Edward Kenway, a Welsh buccaneer who finds himself caught between the Assassins and the Templars during the Golden Age of Piracy.

The first thing that stands out: This game is breathtaking. Ray tracing, revamped water physics, dynamic weather with waterspouts and tropical storms. The Caribbean feels so alive that I caught myself several times just staring out at the ocean. On top of that, there are no longer any loading screens between the open sea and the major port cities. I sail into the harbor of Havana, jump off the ship, and disappear into the crowd—all in one seamless sequence.

Ubisoft has also fine-tuned virtually every aspect of the gameplay. The combat system now focuses on parries and feels much more responsive than the button-mashing of 2013. Edward can finally duck anywhere, which greatly improves stealth, and I can now silently approach coastal fortresses across the water by free-diving. The famous naval battles—still the best in gaming—have been expanded to include new types of ammunition and targetable turrets, without compromising their core gameplay.

If you haven't played the game since 2013, you simply have to catch up now. Ubisoft

More content, less fluff

The smartest decision in the remake, however, is to do away with the tedious modern-day sequences in the Abstergo office. These have been replaced by so-called “Rifts.” These are essentially “what-if” scenarios that retell Edward’s story from new perspectives. There are also about six hours of additional missions, a new endgame chapter, new officers for the Jackdaw, and ten fresh shanties. Matt Ryan, Edward’s original voice actor, went back into the studio specifically for the new scenes. And you can tell that a lot of heart and soul went into this work.

The scope is also refreshing. Instead of a 100-hour role-playing wasteland like in the more recent installments of the series, we get a focused adventure that can be played through in one to two weeks.

Still, the remake isn't perfect. During parkour sequences, Edward occasionally gets stuck on rocks that he should be able to climb effortlessly. A Ubisoft classic that, even 13 years later, hasn’t been completely ironed out. And for those who know the original inside and out, the core of the story remains the same despite all the new features. But these are just minor flaws in an otherwise remarkably well-rounded package.

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Who will enjoy this game?

For newcomers, “Resynced” is the perfect introduction to the series. One of the franchise’s strongest stories, packaged with state-of-the-art technology, for around 60 francs. And veterans get exactly what a good remake should deliver—the same game they remember, not the same game they actually played back then. Anyone who sailed the Caribbean on the PS3 or PS4 in 2013 will be amazed at how good that memory feels today.