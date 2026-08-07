Wedium is a new social media app from Germany that positions itself as a European alternative to TikTok and Instagram. Verified users, data protection in line with EU standards, and a “healthy” algorithm are meant to set it apart—but it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to compete with the established platforms.

The giants from the U.S. and China are now set to face competition from Europe.

Here's what it's all about Wedium is a new social media app from Germany that positions itself as a European alternative to TikTok and Instagram—with a focus on data privacy, verified users, and reduced addictiveness.

The founding members promise a “healthy” algorithm, greater safety for children and teens, and a fair share of advertising revenue for creators.

It remains to be seen whether Wedium can hold its own against TikTok, Instagram, and other established platforms—experts have so far been skeptical about its chances of success. Summary created with

Since early August, a new social media app has been available in German-speaking countries: Wedium. The name is a combination of “we” and “Medium.” It is touted as “the social social network.”

The founding members from Berlin—four men and one woman—want to use the app to offer an alternative to Instagram and TikTok. “Be part of a new generation of social media—based on European standards, for real people, and to protect our democracy!” they write on their website. What’s the story behind this?

Why was the app created?

The founding members cite the U.S. presidential inauguration in January 2025 as the reason. “The image of Trump’s inauguration, where he had the entire tech elite gathered behind him and Elon Musk raised his right arm, stayed with us,” they write on their website. “With the ‘tech bros’ in the front row, it became clear that TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Amazon, and the like are no longer neutral tech companies, but rather monopolies supported by the new President of the United States.”

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That is why the founders decided to create their own social media platform based on their vision and in accordance with European legal standards. Wedium is currently available in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Starting this fall, the app will be available for download throughout Europe.

Who developed the app?

It consists of four men and one woman who met while working at an advertising agency. They are “parents, entrepreneurs, employees, programmers, designers, media professionals, media experts, and media consumers,” as they describe themselves. They receive support and advice from, among others, a psychologist and expert in child and youth protection, a lawyer, and an environmentalist.

According to the team, they have been able to bring three investors on board so far.

What could be better than Instagram or TikTok?

On their website, the creators list three points:

1. All users are verified, real people—no bots or fake accounts. Anyone can download the app. However, anyone who wants to post or comment must verify their identity with a form of ID.

2. According to Wedium, user data and privacy are its top priority. Wedium is hosted in Europe and is subject to the European Union’s legal regulations on the protection of personal data.

3. Fair compensation for creators, media outlets, and NGOs: 50 percent of advertising revenue is to be paid out to all content producers. However, no ads have been displayed yet.

Users can set how long they want to use the app each day. Screenshot of Wedium

Minors aged 13 and older should only be able to use the platform together with their parents. To that end, Wedium plans to offer parent-child accounts in the future, which will allow parents to control what appears in the feed.

In addition, when downloading the app, you can set how much time you want to spend on it each day. This is intended to prevent endless doomscrolling. The algorithm isn’t designed for that anyway. “Our algorithms are interest-based, but ‘healthy.’ They neither promote extremes nor distort the discourse,” according to Wedium’s website.

How has the app been working so far?

Some users share their own bird drawings, while others post photos of their morning coffee and roll or their cat peeking out the window. Much of it is more reminiscent of the shaky WhatsApp Stories posted by older relatives than of Instagram or TikTok.

In between, there are a few videos like the ones you might find in certain corners of TikTok or Instagram—for example, a woman teaching basic sign language, NGOs explaining political issues, or photos from travel influencers.

Time and again, the app gently tries to lure you away from your smartphone with text tiles like: “You were planning to go to the gym today. Now’s a good time.” or “Good scroll, time for a stroll.”—in other words, time for a walk.

With messages like these, the app repeatedly tries to encourage users to put their smartphones away. Screenshot of Wedium

The founder and the founders themselves appear with striking frequency in the feed and in the comment sections—they seem to be among the most active users. The app aims to offer an alternative for children and teenagers—but at the moment, it seems to appeal mostly to older users.

“It’s a very cozy, friendly community that supports one another,” says co-founder Johannes Meissner, according to the “Berliner Morgenpost” at the app’s official launch. That may be true. But so far, it’s not particularly exciting.

During the beta version, which ran starting in March, only 15,000 users signed up. It is not known how many there are now, following the official launch. The founders’ ambitious goal is to reach one million users by the end of the year.

Does Wedium stand a chance against TikTok and the rest?

Experts are skeptical. “There have been ‘good’ platforms like this time and again in the past—and unfortunately, they’ve quickly disappeared,” says Wolfgang Schweiger, an expert in online communication at the University of Hohenheim, in an interview with the *Berliner Morgenpost*.

Digital expert Gavin Karlmeier adds: “Personally, I have my doubts that the promise ‘Like TikTok, but from here and with Mom’s approval’—or even worse, ‘Like TikTok, but from here—and Mom’s already there!’—can earn the ‘cool’ status among young people.”