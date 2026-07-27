An email purporting to be from MediaMarkt promises a supposed 50 percent discount on a portable air conditioner after participating in a survey. In reality, the promotion leads to a fake online store.

A Nasty Move Too Good to Be True—Watch Out for This Scam

The message promotes a supposedly exclusive offer reserved only for the recipient. It promises a portable air conditioner at a heavily discounted price. The email displays a personal discount code labeled “MM50.” Clicking the “Start Survey” button takes victims to a fake MediaMarkt website.

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On the fake website, users are asked to answer eight questions about heat and air conditioning. Progress bars, countdown timers, and references to supposedly limited availability put additional pressure on those targeted. Once the survey is completed, the alleged discount is confirmed.

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A product offer for a portable air conditioner then appears. To place the supposed order, victims are redirected to a fake online store, where they are asked to enter their personal information and credit card details.

This information can be misused for unauthorized credit card charges or other fraudulent activities.

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