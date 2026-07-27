A Nasty Move
Too Good to Be True—Watch Out for This Scam
Scammers are taking advantage of the upcoming hot days.
ChatGPT @ blueNews
An email purporting to be from MediaMarkt promises a supposed 50 percent discount on a portable air conditioner after participating in a survey. In reality, the promotion leads to a fake online store.
The message promotes a supposedly exclusive offer reserved only for the recipient. It promises a portable air conditioner at a heavily discounted price. The email displays a personal discount code labeled “MM50.” Clicking the “Start Survey” button takes victims to a fake MediaMarkt website.
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On the fake website, users are asked to answer eight questions about heat and air conditioning. Progress bars, countdown timers, and references to supposedly limited availability put additional pressure on those targeted. Once the survey is completed, the alleged discount is confirmed.
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A product offer for a portable air conditioner then appears. To place the supposed order, victims are redirected to a fake online store, where they are asked to enter their personal information and credit card details.
This information can be misused for unauthorized credit card charges or other fraudulent activities.
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What do I need to do?
- Please forward any potential scam emails to feedback@cybercrimepolice.ch.
- Please ignore the email and delete it or move it to your junk or spam folder.
- Never click on links in emails, text messages, or other messages or websites, as they may have been visually manipulated or altered.
- Never disclose any sensitive personal information unless you have thoroughly verified the details beforehand.
- If in doubt, it is advisable to contact the company directly to verify the authenticity or legitimacy of the email.