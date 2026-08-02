Get faster access to Trump's posts for up to $100,000 a month: The outrageously expensive premium access for Truth Social has officially launched—despite massive criticism leading up to its launch.

Here's what it's all about Paid premium access to Trump's social network, Truth Social, has officially launched.

Up to 100,000 U.S. dollars per month are charged for "Truth API."

With a subscription, paying users can access posts from high-profile accounts sooner—such as posts by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The move had previously drawn heavy criticism. Allegations of insider trading have been raised. Summary created with

Despite fierce criticism from the opposition Democrats, the Trump Media & Technology Group officially launched its new subscription-based data service, “Truth API,” on Saturday. This service provides paying customers with faster, real-time access to posts from Trump and other prominent accounts on Truth Social.

However, those interested will have to dig deep into their pockets: For the “licensed real-time access” costs up to $100,000 in subscription fees per month (about 81,000 Swiss francs). However, there are likely to be plenty of interested parties, especially on Wall Street. After all, Donald Trump himself usually announces far-reaching decisions first on his online service—such as new tariffs or even the war in Iran.

Securities Regulator to Review Offer

While other social media platforms also offer similar features, there is one striking difference aside from the extremely high price: Truth Social has only one truly prominent user—Donald Trump. The U.S. president currently has 13 million followers.

The move had drawn massive criticism as soon as the subscription service was announced. Among other things, it was claimed that the service was blatant evidence of market manipulation and insider trading. After all, Trump uses his social media platform to announce major policy measures that have the potential to influence the financial markets.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senators Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren have called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate the new service. In a letter sent Tuesday to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the two leading Democrats urged the agency to investigate whether the company may be violating the law.