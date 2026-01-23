Of all times, it’s during vacation that your phone’s battery often runs out faster than it does on a typical day. With these seven tips, you can get through the day without a power bank. Everything is explained step by step.

You’ve probably been in this situation before. It’s only 3 p.m., you’re trying to find a restaurant for dinner, and your phone is showing just 12 percent battery life—even though you fully charged it this morning. On vacation, the battery often drains twice as fast as it does at home: Constantly searching for a signal when reception is weak, using GPS navigation, the camera running nonstop, and the screen set to full brightness in direct sunlight all drain the battery mercilessly. The good news: With just a few simple steps, you can easily squeeze out several extra hours of battery life.

Turn on power-saving mode – all day long

The simplest and most effective tool of all. Power Saving Mode throttles background processes, reduces display brightness, and postpones automatic downloads—you’ll hardly notice any difference in your daily use. On the iPhone, you’ll find it under “Settings” → “Battery” → “Power Saving Mode”; it’s even faster to access it via the Control Center. On Android devices, depending on the manufacturer, it’s called “Power Saving Mode” or “Battery Saver” and can be found under “Settings” → “Battery.” You can safely leave it on for the entire day while on vacation. It won’t harm the battery—quite the opposite.

Power-saving mode is one of the easiest ways to conserve battery life. Apple

Manually Reduce Screen Brightness

The display is the biggest single power drain on your phone. In direct sunlight, the auto-brightness feature cranks the brightness all the way up, and it often stays that high even after you’ve moved into the shade. Open the Control Center (iPhone) or Quick Settings (Android) and manually lower the brightness to a level where the screen is still comfortable to read. Also, set the automatic screen lock to 30 seconds: on an iPhone, go to “Settings” → “Display & Brightness” → “Auto-Lock”; on Android, go to “Settings” → “Display” → “Display Timeout.”

Turn on Airplane Mode when reception is poor

The number one hidden battery drain when you're abroad is searching for a network. If your phone has poor reception, it transmits at maximum power to maintain the connection. This can drain the battery in just a few hours, even if you haven't touched the device at all. The solution is simple: Turn on Airplane Mode as soon as you don’t need the network anyway. The camera, music, and downloaded maps will still work.

Airplane mode can also help extend battery life. Apple

Download offline maps before you leave

Navigating with Google Maps is one of the most resource-intensive tasks for a smartphone. GPS, your data connection, and the display are all running at full capacity at the same time. That’s why you should download your vacation destination to your device while connected to the hotel’s Wi-Fi. In Google Maps, tap your profile picture → “Offline Maps” → “Select a Map,” then drag the frame over your region. Apple Maps has also been able to do this since iOS 17. Tap your profile picture → “Offline Maps” → “Download New Map.” This way, you can navigate without a data connection, saving both battery life and expensive roaming charges.

Limit location services to what is absolutely necessary

GPS doesn't need to be running constantly for every app. Weather apps, social media apps, and shopping apps often request your location in the background—and every single request drains your battery. On an iPhone, go to "Settings" → "Privacy & Security" → “Location Services” and set each app to “While Using” or even “Never.” On Android, you’ll find the list under “Settings” → “Location” → “App Permissions.” For navigation and photos with location data, “While Using” is perfectly sufficient.

Protect Your Cell Phone from Heat

Lithium-ion batteries perform best at temperatures between 15 and 25 degrees. On a beach towel in the midday sun, however, a cell phone can quickly heat up to 50 degrees. This drains the battery faster and can also damage it over time. So never leave your phone in direct sunlight or in a parked car. At the beach, keep it in the shade of your bag, wrapped in a light-colored cloth. And if it does get hot, don’t charge it right away—let it cool down first.

In direct sunlight, the cell phone's battery drains much faster. Getty Images

The trick that hardly anyone knows: Grayscale

When things get really tight, a radical step can help: Switch your screen to black and white. Without colors, endlessly scrolling through Instagram and TikTok suddenly loses its appeal. And these apps are among the biggest battery drainers of all. On an iPhone, you’ll find this feature under “Settings” → “Accessibility” → “Display & Text Size” → “Color Filters” → “Grayscale.” On Android, you’ll find it under “Settings” → “Accessibility” → “Color Correction” → “Grayscale.” Side effect: You’ll automatically spend less time looking at your phone—and more time gazing at the ocean.